Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Shared The Wildest Story About How He Broke His Foot!

While chatting with ET about his injury, Wes revealed that a bear was to blame!

“I was on a camping trip with my kids in Montana, [and] a bear approached and I kicked him in the face and broke my foot,” he explained.

Wes added that his action scared the bear off.

“The bear started crying,” he said. “I didn’t know bears could cry. But this bear was crying. “He felt bad, he apologized to my kids and made them a nice meal. I had to sacrifice my leg for it so I hope my kids are appreciative, otherwise I’ll have to kick them out of the house.”

