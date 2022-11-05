10 Coolest International Superhero Movies That Originated From Outside America

Superheroes from the United States like those from Marvel and DC have been ruling the screens for quite some time now. They show no signs of slowing down and are still expanding their storylines through multiple movies and shows. With this trend reaching audiences all over the world, there are also fantastical superhero movies emerging from outside of America. These heroes do not only fight bad guys, but they also opened new doors for groundbreaking movies in their home countries.





From classic tokusatsu series characters to homegrown legends, these heroes bring their own local and cultural sensibilities to viewers while also aiming high to match or even surpass their American counterparts. Some of them even already have their own cinematic universes planned out for years to come. It is an exciting time for superhero fans indeed.

‘Krrish’ (2006) – India

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, Krrish is a sequel to an alien encounter film released three years prior, Koi Mil Gaya. The titular superhero gained his powers through alien genetics as his father was the one who discovered the extraterrestrial creature.

The film was one of the most ambitious productions at the time. It employed visual effects producers from Hollywood and fighting choreography from the team who made the Chinese epic Hero. It has jaw-dropping action sequences shot in India and Singapore that are unlike anything viewers have seen in American films. The film itself is a massive success and is followed by an even bigger sequel, Krrish 3 in 2013.

‘Ra.One’ (2011) – India

India’s biggest star Shah Rukh Khan did not want to miss out on the superhero craze. He leads the superhero film Ra.One, playing dual roles as the creator of a video game hero and the hero himself, G.One. Interestingly, the title actually refers to his nemesis, who also originated from the game.

The film did not hold back at all. It boasts spectacular action scenes and pretty good CGI effects, created by Khan’s own visual effects company. For the music, Khan enlisted American R&B singer Akon for two songs. The result is a unique masterpiece that embraces its roots but also moves one step firmly ahead for the local film industry.

‘The Invisible Boy’ (2014) – Italy

The Invisible Boy ​​​​​​follows a young character in a small Italian city who was bullied and overlooked by his friends. One day he discovers that he possesses a superpower that can make him invisible, and subsequently unlocks a greater secret to defeating a powerful organization.

The film is Italy’s effort in creating a superhero film for all ages. Directed by Oscar-winning director Gabrielle Salvatores and co-starring Valeria Golino (Hot Shots!, The Morning Show), it is a solid mash-up of a coming-of-age film and a teenage adventure story.

‘They Call Me Jeeg’ (2015) – Italy

A small-time criminal was exposed to radioactive materials that gave him superpowers in They Call Me Jeeg. At first, he uses his powers to continue his life of crime, until he meets a girl who truly believes he is a hero called Jeeg like in Japanese comics.

The film is a commercial and critical success in its home country, even being very close to being selected as an Oscar submission. It features a fun villain performance from Luca Marinelli, who has taken a step into Hollywood with The Old Guard. It is a fresh, fun and thoughtful film, with great performances and an obviously high production value.

‘Psychokinesis’ (2018) – South Korea

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho who was responsible for the smash hit Train to Busan, Psychokinesis is South Korea’s first superhero film. It follows a security guard who gets superpowers after drinking from a fountain exposed to a meteor.

Starring Ryu Seung-ryong who has appeared in local hits like Miracle in Cell No. 7and Extreme Job, this film is exceptional as it highlights an everyman who just wants to do good for his family. The protagonist is not a well-rounded hero like say, Captain America, but he is just a normal person who happens to have a gift. The film is a hit in Korea and has become available to stream on Netflix.

‘Gundala’ (2019) – Indonesia

Gundala is Indonesia’s first major superhero film. Directed by Joko Anwar, the film tells the story of a kid who gets struck by lightning and gains electrical powers.

Based on a comic series from the 1970s, the film plants intriguing foundations for future movies as it is planned to be the first of a cinematic universe, which will culminate in an Avengers-style team-up film. The film is shot beautifully and has well-choreographed fight scenes. Gundala is unique to Indonesia as it draws inspiration from folklore and legends, while also serving as a subtle criticism of entrenched corruption.

‘How I Became a Superhero’ (2021) – France

In How I Became a Superhero, two cops investigate the circulation of a drug that gives normal people superpowers in Paris, a city that has become accustomed to superheroes living among the people.

Viewers have drawn comparisons to fellow Netflix release Project Power, but this film was in development prior to that film’s release. This film is a small-scale, entertaining watch with an interesting premise, excellent direction and an engaging ensemble cast. Audiences who are looking to take a break from superheroes facing world-ending threats should check out this grounded superhero flick on Netflix.

‘Minnal Murali’ (2021) – India

A local tailor gets struck by lightning and gains superpowers in this Mollywood (Malayalam-speaking region in India’s answer to Bollywood) film. The movie is widely praised for its feel-good story, effects and actors’ performances, to the point where some viewers dubbed this India’s best superhero yet.

Minnal Murali is a testament to India’s fast-growing movie industry. Once dominated by Hindi-speaking Bollywood, other regions have also put out strong films that the country can be proud of. The film was released on Netflix and instantly shot up to the top 10 Non-English films list.

‘Shin Ultraman’ (2022) – Japan

Ultraman has been around since 1966 and is undoubtedly one of the world’s most established heroes. Developed by the creators of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Shin Ultraman is the latest film reboot of the series. In this film, Japan is threatened by the sudden appearance of kaiju, but then, the task force created to deal with this disaster finds themselves aided by a mysterious giant humanoid that fights the creatures.

The film received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. It updates the character for the modern age and still inserts throwbacks to the previous incarnations. The visuals may be the most impressive as it mixes tokusatsu elements with computer-generated effects.

‘Sri Asih’ (2022) – Indonesia

Sri Asih is a hero who was born during a volcano eruption and was adopted by an affluent family. She then discovered that she possesses extraordinary powers that enable her to communicate with the astral world. This film is the second entry to the superhero series started by Gundala.

Touted as the most powerful superhero in her universe, the character Sri Asih is Indonesia’s oldest superhero, dating back to 1953. Visually, the character has a unique outfit that blends a typical superhero costume with traditional Indonesian dress. The film promises exciting action scenes and further expansion to the cinematic universe.

