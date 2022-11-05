10 Worst Star-Studded Hollywood Movies, According To Reddit

2022 has already proven to be a particularly notable year for star-studded movies. To take just one example, Amsterdam is an embarrassment of riches, with a truly talented cast.





However, its dismal performance at the box office is a potent reminder that, just because a movie is filled with big-name stars, doesn’t mean that it’s going to perform well or manage to draw in a large audience. The users of Reddit, always attuned to the world of popular culture, have also been very vocal about their opinions about some of the worst star-studded movies to have appeared over years.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Movie 43 (2013)

Stream On Hulu

Movie 43 is one of those movies which has come to be regarded as among the worst ever made. There are many reasons for this, but it is certainly not helped by the fact that it has far too many storylines and never really gets a firm handle on any of them.

Hunterlong12 says: “I saw a movie 43 in the theater and it was hilariously bad. Half the actors looked genuinely uncomfortable being in it. I was one of three people there.” The visible discomfort of the actors involved in the production makes it very difficult for even the most sympathetic member of the audience to lose themselves in the fiction.

The Bonfire Of The Vanities (1990)

Stream On Prime Video

At first glance, it must have seemed that the dark comedy satire The Bonfire of the Vanities would make for a good and successful movie, as it starred the likes of Bruce Willis, Tom Hanks, and Melanie Griffith. Unfortunately, it was savaged by critics, who objected to, among other things, the cast.

The users of Reddit have identified it as one of the worst star-studded movies, with Positive-Source8205 going on to say: “It was a crappy book as well.” It is definitely one of those moments where a book’s essential characteristics are stripped away in the translation from page to screen.

The Counselor (2013)

Stream On HBO Max

Ridley Scott is one of Hollywood’s most successful directors. However, even he isn’t immune from the problem of a few bad movies, and The Counselor is, in the views of many Redditors, one of his worst. As byfuryattheheart says: “Came here to say The Counselor. Unbelievably bad move with an unbelievably amazing cast lol. I’ll never be able to forget the Diaz windshield scene.”

It is one of Scott’s films that is notably lacking, in that it leans far too much on its (very talented) cast, without the support of a good script or inspired directing, both of which are necessary to make a strong thriller.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Stream On Prime Video

The Dead Don’t Die is, on paper, one of those movies which should succeed. After all, the horror comedy is usually a reliable money-maker for Hollywood, and it boasts a very strong cast, including the likes of Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Tilda Swinton. Many Redditors are particularly scathing of this film, with many being particularly critical of the cast.

ELB2001 puts it this way: “It’s like they were told to act like robots.” The deadpan delivery of Driver and Murray in particular is often at odds with whatever comedy the movie manages to evoke.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Stream On Netflix

Don’t Look Up has proven to be a remarkably divisive film. Despite its very talented cast–which includes, among others, Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio–it has been derided for being, among other things, a bit too in love with its own cleverness.

What’s more, as Karsvolcanospace puts it, “And so many roles just didn’t need big names either. Most of the characters outside of Lawrence and DiCaprio were just “hurr durr I’m dumb what did you say”, so I don’t know why they needed people like Meryl Streep for it.” Ultimately, the very thing that should have guaranteed its success ultimately contributed to many people’s dislike of it. Sometimes, even a star-studded cast isn’t enough to rescue a film from excess.

Cats (2019)

Stream On YouTube

Hollywood history is filled with notable and beloved examples of great movie musicals. Unfortunately, for all that it was very successful on-stage, the movie version of Cats was misbegotten. Even its extraordinary cast–which included the likes of Judi Dench and Ian McKellen–wasn’t enough to save it from terrible CGI and a lackluster script.

Mojito_sangria had this to say: “All movie versions of Cats are kinda disappointing, the play is simply not designed for the screen.” This is good advice that the filmmakers should have taken to heart, as the abysmal failure of the movie among both critics and audiences has done a great deal to damage the play’s reputation.

Valentine’s Day (2010)

Stream On Prime Video

Valentine’s Day is a movie very much of its time. With several interconnected stories tied together by the holiday of the title, it has both a very skilled cast and a talented director in Garry Marshall. However, it is precisely the abundance that causes it to feel a bit too frantic for its good.

WEEGEMAN bluntly states: “I’m glad Valentines Day is on the list. Awful movie.” This is the type of movie that would have done well to remember that, sometimes, it is true that less is more, and that simply having many stars in the same movie can’t hold a sprawling film together.

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Stream On YouTube

Hollywood has produced many great war and military movies, and at the time it must have seemed Pearl Harbor would be one of these. It features a very strong cast of young and successful stars, including Ben Affleck, Josh Harnett, and Kate Beckinsale. Unfortunately, even they weren’t enough to save it from the melodramatic and trite excesses of its own plot.

Ok_comparison_8304 scathingly writes: “The love triangle between Affleck, Beckinsdale, and Hartnett has to remain one of the most mawkish and godawful story arcs I’ve been subjected to.” The fact that it is directed by Michael Bay, a director not known for restraint in his cinematic output, merely makes its excesses all the more glaring.

The Monuments Men (2014)

Stream On Starz

In George Clooney’s best movies, he has shown time and again why he is one of the industry’s most respected talents. He has also turned his hand to directing, and The Monuments Men brings to bear a number of talented cast members, including Bill Murray, John Goodman, and Matt Damon.

Karsvolcanoscape, however, found the film underwhelming, writing that it is “Just the epitome of an okay movie.” Given just how much talent was involved in bringing this movie to life, however, this is a particularly distressing result.

Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1978)

Stream On Prime Video

Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is, without a doubt, a truly strange movie. It is a weird blend of jukebox musical comedy, and it features both Peter Frampton and the Bee Gees, both of whom were very popular when it was released.

Despite its lofty ambitions, it soon becomes little more than a variety show, with no governing cinematic logic to help pull together the musical numbers. Small wonder, then, that Redditor toddfredd calls it: “A crime against humanity.” The movie is a reminder to musicians everywhere that sometimes being an actor is better left to others.

NEXT: 10 Most Disappointing Horror Movie Endings, According To Reddit