Breakfast Spots in Lake County, Florida | Lake County Florida – Here’s What’s Happening | NewsBreak Original

There are just some days that you don’t feel like getting up and making breakfast! Lucky for you, Lake County, Florida has some great options for breakfast!

La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: travel to Howey in the Hills and you’ll find this hidden treasure at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Breakfast is served daily from 6:00 – 10:30 am and can accommodate golfers before or after golfing. You can order off of their breakfast menu, or for a real treat, indulge in their breakfast buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats, potatoes, cereals, fresh fruits, juices, pastries, and more. Adults pay $24 and children 5-12 pay $14 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.

Billy’s Cafe: at 1601 South Duncan Drive in Tavares, you’ll find a nice option for breakfast. They are open from 7:30 am – 1:00 pm on Monday – Thursday, and on the weekends (Friday – Sunday), they’re open from 7:00 am – 2:00 pm. Breakfast choices include eggs, pancakes, waffles, French toast, and roll-ups (similar to a crepe, filled with your choice of strawberries, blueberries, cherries, sour cream, and cottage cheese; topped with whipped cream). Daily specials have included Eggs Benedict, a Breakfast Burrito, and a Breakfast Quesadilla, all of which are excellent.

Yalaha Bakery: located at 8210 County Road 48 in Yalaha, Yalaha Bakery is a nice choice when you’re looking for German baked goods. Place your order at the counter and bring your items outside to dine in the Beer Garden on the patio or inside in the bakery. You can enjoy danishes (sometimes warm if they’ve just been baked), scones, croissants, or bear claws accompanied by coffee. You can take home items if you prefer, and you’ll likely find all sorts of fresh-baked bread, cakes, and pies. They’re open daily from 8:00 am – 7:00 pm.

Interested in more tips about places to go, things to see, and events in Lake County Florida? Follow me to keep reading!