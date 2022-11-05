British Gas, Eon and EDF customers could get £100 off energy bills

British Gas told Express.co.uk it’s working with the National Grid ESO to develop a scheme which they will begin trialling later this year.

EDF confirmed that it was taking part in the scheme however not everyone will be able to take part in the trial.

E.on, OVO and Octopus have also confirmed they are rewarding customers for using less energy at peak times to avoid blackouts this winter.

However, SSE, Scottish Power and Utility Warehouse haven’t confirmed whether they are taking part and not all customers with British Gas, EDF, E,on, Ovo and Octopus will be able to benefit.

