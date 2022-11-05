Call Of Duty: Best Snipers In Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer

Snipers have changed a lot throughout Call of Duty‘s lifetime. In the earlier games, Sniping was a fast-paced, high-risk, high-reward method of eliminating the enemy. However, over the years, Snipers have seen a large change through multiple iterations of Call of Duty titles. Now, players see much slower-paced gameplay associated with Sniping. This is due to the slow aim and ready times that are now associated with longer-range, one-shot weapons. These changes are largely due to the integration of Warzone into the COD series.





Players currently have access to 4 Snipers in MW2, but Marksman rifles play a very similar role with a slow rate of fire and high range potential. We’ve included these in the list as they are easily interchangeable for Snipers.

5/5 MCPR-300

As the first Sniper players unlock in MW2, most players will be familiar with how the MCPR-300 handles. This not only makes it a very common sight for most matches (as players are trying to unlock Gold camo), players also have an easy time unlocking attachments to adapt the rifle.

You’ll find the MCPR excels with a shorter barrel and a lightweight stock. This adapts the weapon for a slightly faster play style but still provides the essential one shot damage at medium to long range. A suppressor can also work well here, this will keep players hidden on enemies’ radar allowing them to hold your position or relocate without being noticed. Unfortunately, the small ammo reserves can be mitigated well with the scavenger perk or the ammo box field upgrade if you’re a player who has the ability to go on long kill streaks.

4/5 SA-B 50

Players can unlock the SA-B 50 slightly later in the game by leveling the SP-R 208, a rifle that can be found slightly later down this list. This Sniper seems to be a perfect compromise of damage range for a faster rate of fire, giving players the ability to take on multiple targets at close to medium range on most maps.

This feature pairs well with the short barrel, giving the SA-B decent mobility for fast ADS and ready time. This allows players to adapt their play on the fly. If players want to camp in a solid vantage spot and secure some safe kills, this Sniper lets them do so but with that added ability for a slightly more “run and gun” style.

3/5 SP-X 80

The SP-X 80 is probably the final Sniper you’ll unlock in Modern Warfare 2 with multiple barriers to get through before players can even touch this weapon. This Sniper is unlockable through leveling the SP-R 208, and then leveling the SA-B 50. Both great guns, but this will take a while to get through. A fast way to level your weapons can be through Invasion and Ground War where there are far more enemies to farm XP.

This weapon definitely feels like the iconic “Intervention” from the original MW2 with fast ADS and ready time. The SP-X and has quickly become one of the favorite Snipers to use with a run-and-gun play style. This Sniper will require specific attachments that allow faster aim and ready time, but this will significantly reduce the damage range potential making it hard to predict the range at which to engage in a fight with the enemy. This is Sniper is one of the more fun rifles in the game, but it will take a good amount of skill to use effectively

2/5 SP-R 208

The SP-R 208 is the first Marksman rifle players unlock in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. This makes it one of the more popular at the moment, as players are trying different class weapons to see what works best for them. The rifle has quickly become the bane of most players’ existence as everyone is running around with iron sights and a short barrel making this deadly at close range and a very common weapon to see in 6v6 game modes (quick play).

After a few upgrades and attachments the SP-R starts to shine with amazing ADS time and great damage at medium range. Unfortunately, this weapon does lack when it comes to damage range and has pretty severe fall off. This can be frustrating when hitting shots at long range and not getting the reward of a kill. As long as players stick to medium range encounters, you’ll have a lot of fun with he SP-R

1/5 Signal 50

The Signal 50 is the second sniper players unlock through pure leveling. This means players won’t have to upgrade a predecessor weapon to have access to this one. This Sniper has a much higher rate of fire compared to the bolt action rifles meaning players can take on multiple targets at once. This also makes it great for newer players, whose aim may not be quite up to scratch.

Although this has a fairly slow ADS time, players can equip attachments to make it faster without taking away from its deadly one shot firepower. The Signal 50 could become quite popular in the new Warzone 2.0 game mode due to these factors, but we’ll have to wait and see how common the drop rates are when 2.0 releases.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC through Steam and Battle.net.

