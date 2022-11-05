Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Best Perk Combos

Call of Duty is a mainstay name in the first-person shooter genre of video games and one of the top games in the market. For nearly twenty years, Call of Duty has dominated competitive shooters with its extensive focus on detail and spectacular gunplay. Recently, one of the most prominent installments of the Call of Duty franchise has been re-released for current and previous generation consoles. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most beloved versions of the game and is highly argued to be the best of the entire series.





RELATED: All Call Of Duty Games, Ranked According To IMDb

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2returns with updated graphics, special modifications, and a reworked perk system for players to discover and master all over again. Players will be able to jump into their favorite game modes, such as Team Death Match and Hardpoint, but will notice that the perk system is not as they remember. The perk system has been altered to allow players their pick of two base perks they will receive access to at the beginning of the match, while the bonus perks and ultimate perks must be earned by earning kills and objectives and playing through the match. In addition, a slew of perks returns for the re-installment of the title, allowing players to make powerful builds. Here are some of the best perk combos in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

6/6 Scanvenger – Overkill – Hardline – Quick Fix

In any game mode in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, two of the most critical aspects are firepower and survivability. The combination of the above perks increases the uptime of offensive plays, allowing players to consistently stay in the fight while simultaneously increasing their threat level considerably.

RELATED: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Best M4 Loadout/Build

The Overkill perk allows players to carry two primary weapons instead of one, which amplifies the build compositions for a myriad of different combinations such as rifles, shotguns, and SMGs. Scavenger ensures that after successful gunfights, players can maintain their offense without having to worry about ammo resources. With consistent offense and a bit of skill, players can obtain their kill streaks quicker than usual thanks to the Hardline perk, which will add to their oppression of the opposition. Finally, Quick Fix finalizes the build by adding more survivability after defeating a target. Healing after a kill will aid the layers who engage in consecutive battles with little time to breathe.

5/6 Double Time – Tracker – Fast Hands – Ghost

Nothing rules the battlefield more than a knife in the dark cutting through the back line of enemy teams. Speed and efficiency can beat out a random squad any day of the week. When using the Double Time perk, players have infinite sprint, allowing them to outmaneuver targets quickly. Paired with the Tracker perk and a silenced SMG, enemies will bite the dust before they know what hit them.

RELATED: Every Call Of Duty Campaign, Ranked

A run-and-gun play style is highly effective in tipping the scales in the user’s favor, especially when paired with the Ghost perk, which will cause enemies to think they are surrounded, causing their formations to crumble. Fast Hands is an added bonus for quick engagements with multiple hostiles.

4/6 Battle Hardened – Bomb Squad – Hardline – Survivor

When a team throws everything but the kitchen sink at a player, and they shrug it off and keep coming, a team can be quickly overwhelmed by a single target. A hard-hitting LMG or shotgun will provide ample damage when the time to kill doesn’t matter thanks to increased damage resistance from explosions thanks to the Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad perks.

While mowing enemies down, the kill streaks will keep on coming quicker, thanks to the Hardline perk. When the damage mounts up, players will have to confirm the kill or risk being taken out thanks to Last Stand, which keeps players in the fight just a bit longer.

3/6 Double Time – Scavenger – Focus – High Alert

For a build geared toward survival, players can utilize every advantage given by the following perks to stay a step ahead of enemy players. Movement speed can be the difference between being a hair ahead or a half step behind. Double Time makes it so that every corner a player turns will be in their favor.

RELATED: Best Maps In Modern Warfare 2

Scavenger provides a stable line of ammunition that keeps players in the game using their preferred weapon. Focus can be an underutilized perk that provides a steadier hand for players in an impromptu gunfight. To boost a player’s reaction time, High Alert enables a warning when spotted by an enemy player, which can give a leg up on undiscovered threats.

A good set-up for a mid to long-ranged build is a combination of perks that will provide a player with the unique ability to sabotage the movement of enemy squads and kill streaks, allowing players to be a true asset to the team. The Spotter Perk enables the player to identify and tag enemy kill streaks and volatile gear. The ability to hack enemy claymores and proximity mines is an added bonus.

RELATED: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – How To Prestige

Paired with the Bird’s Eye perk, players get a more advantageous view of the map and more detailed UAV information. For a player with a sniper as a tool of choice, Extra Tactical can provide additional defensive tactical measures while Scavenger can keep the resources abundant.

1/6 Bomb Squad – Overkill – Cold Blooded- Overclock

To be an absolute menace on the battlefield, mixing the Overclock and Cold Blooded perks with throw a wrench into enemy plans and leave them unable to find the cause. Overclock allows an additional field upgrade to be held when in-game. This can be an assortment of devices such as portable radars, battle rage stimulants, or even a loadout crate to keep enemies on their toes.

Using the extra gear can sabotage enemy killstreaks and cause their strategies to falter. Also, using the Cold Blooded perk makes it so that fans can remain undetected from UAV assists and thermal scopes on the battlefield. Overkill and Bomb Squad give players the offensive and defensive boosts they need to stay in the fight.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – How To Unlock Calling Cards