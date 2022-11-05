Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – How To Unlock Calling Cards

Part of finding a place in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is about crafting an identity. This starts with choosing a favorite gun. It then evolves into an entire loadout. This can then morph into favored game modes and maps. Finally, players will have such a signature style that they should have their own calling card.





These calling cards are hardly given out for free. If players want to show off their unique customizations in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, they’ll have to work for it. Of course, more will be added as the game’s longevity carries on, but get collecting early and settle on one later.

Campaign Calling Cards

Calling Card How To Unlock Soap’s Determination Complete Strike (any difficulty) Chainlinked Complete Borderline (any difficulty) Gaz Complete Recon By Fire (any difficulty) Shadows Company Ops Complete Alone (any difficulty)

Starting up the game’s campaign is an experience for everyone. Most players will have a few things to say about the plot and the intense gunfights. There are also a few unique weapons that are locked to the campaign. But don’t forget the calling cards!

Players who have beaten the campaign, even on the easiest difficulty, will have access to all four of these calling cards. From there, it’s only a matter of choosing a favorite.

Twitch Calling Cards

Every so often, the team will be giving streamers on Twitch a ‘Twitch Drop,’ a designation that doesn’t mean too much to them but will mean a ton to the fans who watch. If players watch a stream for 30 minutes that has this Twitch Drop active, they qualify for a calling card. The rewards will change as time goes on, with some going away and being replaced by new calling card rewards.

To receive the reward, players should follow the following steps:

Create an Amazon Prime Gaming account. Create a Twitch account. Create an Activision account. Link the Amazon Prime Gaming and Twitch accounts. Link the Twitch and Activision accounts. Watch the stream with a Twitch Drop for 30 minutes.

Consider it a reward for spectating some of the beautifully-designed maps.

Mastery Calling Cards

Calling Card How To Unlock Gold 100 kills with Gold Camo equipped Platinum 200 kills with Platinum Camo equipped Polyatomic 300 kills with Polyatomic Camo equipped Orion 400 kills with Orion Camo equipped

Players can get up to four mastery cards for each gun. If they’ve unlocked all of the guns, that’s potentially around one hundred calling cards to choose from. Of course, most gamers that hit these marks will likely show off their highest-level calling card (Orion).

These are simply cosmetics, so don’t feel the need to flex with them. After killing an opponent with the best aim sensitivity settings, they’ll feel plenty defeated enough.

Equipping A Calling Card

Menu > Social > Showcase > Showcase Calling Cards

The cards won’t equip themselves; most players will forget to do this at all since it’s a cosmetic apart from the weaponry loadouts.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

