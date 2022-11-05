Categories
Gaming

Call of Duty ‘XP thieves’ are stealing jerky codes right off the shelf


The snack food/drink tie-in is a sacred videogame institution, with some collabs like Mountain Dew Game Fuel (opens in new tab)‘s association with Halo 3 becoming generational touchstones. And so, as the world welcomed another Call of Duty last week, it also welcomed another branded team up, this one between Modern Warfare 2 and Jack Link’s Beef Jerky. Unfortunately, some ne’er do wells are taking advantage of the preserved meat purveyor’s guileless placement of its Modern Warfare 2 promo codes (opens in new tab) on each bag.

The CoD influencer Modern Warzone (opens in new tab), as well as a number of Reddit users (credit to bizkic (opens in new tab), AngryWarBear (opens in new tab), and DesertShot (opens in new tab)) all report with dismay that their local stores have been pillaged of their promised XP boosts. The specially marked jerky bags are present, but the codes, attached with a sticker to the outside of the bag, have been swiped by bad actors. 

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.