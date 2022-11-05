CIF Girls’ Tennis: Wilson Falls To Los Alamitos In Round Two

The562’s coverage of Long Beach tennis is sponsored by the Long Beach State Tennis Boosters.

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.

Photos and additional reporting by Roxy Kuper-Wilson

The Wilson Bruins saw their season come to an end in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs as they fell, 16-2, against No. 3 seed Los Alamitos on Friday afternoon.

The Bruins’ points came from singles action, where Irit Paiement won 5-4 via default in the opening round. In the second round of matches, Wilson sophomore Vanessa Holden–the 2022 Moore League individual champion–won her matchup 6-0.

The Griffins will travel to face Sunny Hills in the quarterfinals next Monday.