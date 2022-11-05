CoD MW2: How long is campaign to beat? All story rewards & missions list

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022 fully launches for everyone soon meaning all CoD MW2 fans will be able to play through the campaign missions list to unlock a bunch of rewards by completing a story that isn’t too long to beat.

Of course, if you want to play through the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022 story right now, all you need to do is pre-order any edition. It doesn’t matter whether you buy the standard or Vault edition, all you need to do is pre-order any to play the campaign before October 28th.

However, if you’ve insisted on not pre-ordering, you will be able to enjoy the excellent story very soon.

How long is the CoD MW2 campaign?

The original CoD MW2 campaign was roughly six-hours long to beat for most players, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022 is roughly the same.

This length is also similar to the MW remake in 2019. The cinematics and gameplay for the upcoming single-player story have been praised for ‘looking like a playable movie‘.

One of the most controversial missions in the original game was No Russian. Whether for better or worse, Activision has confirmed that their story does not include a No Russian-style mission this time.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022 campaign missions list

Below is the full list of missions for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022 campaign so far:

Strike

Kill or Capture

Wetwork

Tradecraft

Borderline

Cartel Protection

Close Air

Hardpoint

Recon By Fire

Violence And Timing

El Sin Nombre

Dark Water

Alone

Prison Break

Hindsight

Ghost Team

Countdown

As you can see, there are 17 missions in total which coincides with the number of rewards.

CoD MW2 2022 story mode rewards

Below are all the rewards you get during the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022 campaign:

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

All of the above come courtesy of Activision’s early access rewards overview. They are in chronological order.

