Crown Jewels which will appear at King Charles’ coronation

The UK will celebrate its first coronation in seven decades on May 6, 2023, and King Charles will formally take the oath as King in Westminster Abbey. He will wear the St Edward’s Crown for the first time, and carry other precious jewels just like his late mother Queen Elizabeth II did in 1953. Express.co.uk spoke to the jewellery experts at We Love Diamonds about the Coronation Regalia.

The Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Sceptre With Cross

The Imperial State Crown was worn by the late Queen at her coronation and throughout her reign for important state occasions.

The expert at We Love Diamonds highlighted how the Imperial State Crown “contains some of the world’s most famous jewels and gemstones including the Stuart Sapphire, The Black Prince’s Ruby and the Cullinan II Diamond.”

They added: “The 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond was gifted to King Edward VII in 1907 and was cut by the Asscher brothers.

