Crown Jewels which will appear at King Charles’ coronation

The UK will celebrate its first coronation in seven decades on May 6, 2023, and King Charles will formally take the oath as King in Westminster Abbey. He will wear the St Edward’s Crown for the first time, and carry other precious jewels just like his late mother Queen Elizabeth II did in 1953. Express.co.uk spoke to the jewellery experts at We Love Diamonds about the Coronation Regalia.
The Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Sceptre With Cross
The Imperial State Crown was worn by the late Queen at her coronation and throughout her reign for important state occasions.
The expert at We Love Diamonds highlighted how the Imperial State Crown “contains some of the world’s most famous jewels and gemstones including the Stuart Sapphire, The Black Prince’s Ruby and the Cullinan II Diamond.”
They added: “The 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond was gifted to King Edward VII in 1907 and was cut by the Asscher brothers.
READ MORE: Three tiaras Lady Louise Windsor might choose for her diadem debut
St Edward’s Crown
St Edward’s Crown is the main jewel in the Coronation Regalia and it has been used at coronations since the 13th Century.
The expert added: “This was originally commissioned by Charles III’s namesake Charles II in 1661.
“This crown features close to 450 precious stones and is worth circa £60million.
“It’s most definitely one of the most valuable pieces of jewellery in the entire crown collection and is, specifically, only allowed to leave the Tower of London for coronation ceremonies.
“There is little doubt that King Charles III will indeed personally wear this resplendent piece during his own forthcoming coronation.
“One thing His Majesty will have to endure though is the crown’s weight of nearly five pounds!”
READ MORE: Prince Charles star on ‘sordid’ The Crown moment
The Queen Mother’s Crown
The Imperial State Crown was crafted for King George VI for his coronation in 1937, and his wife Queen Elizabeth also wore her own crown for the event.
Set in the Queen Mother’s Crown is the Koh-i-Noor diamond, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world weighing in at 105.6 carats.
The Queen Consort Camilla may wear this crown at King Charles’ coronation in May, as all queen consorts since Queen Alexandra have worn the diamond in their crowns.
However, the Koh-i-Noor diamond is steeped in controversy, with countries including India, Pakistan and Afghanistan laying claim to it.
Source link