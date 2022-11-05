Crypto Briefing Goes Web3 With Tokenized Paywall 

Key Takeaways Crypto Briefing is joining Access Protocol as one of its founding members.

The protocol, which is set to launch next month, offers publications a way to use Web3 to monetize premium content while rewarding readers.

Crypto Briefing will use Access Protocol to launch a new product via SIMETRI, the publication’s industry-leading research arm.

Crypto Briefing research arm SIMETRI will use Access Protocol to launch a new product in the first quarter of 2023.

Crypto Briefing to Join Access Protocol

Crypto Briefing is launching a tokenized paywall for subscribers.

The leading crypto media publication announced the update alongside CryptoSlate at Solana Breakpoint Friday, signaling its intention to embrace Web3 technology. The move is made possible by a tie-up with Access Protocol, which both Crypto Briefing and CryptoSlate are joining as founding members ahead of its launch next month.

Where traditional paywalls make content exclusive to paid subscribers, Access Protocol works by paying readers for unlocking subscriptions. Through the arrangement, Crypto Briefing readers will be able to stake Access Protocol’s ACS token, and the rewards will be split between the token holders and the publication itself.

Crypto Briefing CEO Mitchell Moos commented on the update in a statement, saying that Access Protocol’s Web3-focused model offered an innovative way for media enterprises to monetize their content. He explained:

“The biggest problem facing media companies right now is sensible monetization. Many of the ways news companies and content creators support themselves, such as advertising and sponsorships, put them directly at odds with the interests of their users. Using Web3, Access Protocol is offering a novel way to change this dynamic, and we’re excited to test its potential.”

Access Protocol is fast becoming a notable Web3 player in the crypto media landscape, having already integrated The Block and Wu Blockchain in August. The project says it plans to welcome more projects and content creators over the coming weeks.

Crypto Briefing will use Access Protocol to launch a new product via SIMETRI, the publication’s industry-leading research arm. Designed to be SIMETRI’s most accessible and lowest-cost subscription to date, more information on the product will be available when it launches in the first quarter of 2023.