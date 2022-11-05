Day 7 – NSW Open

5 November 2022 | Tennis NSW

Day 7 of the NSW Open is complete.

Semi Finals in both the Men’s and Women’s Singles were played today. In the Women’s singles, Wildcard, Petra Hule (AUS) defeated number 5 seed, Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 7-6 (7), 6-4 in a tight match on court 9. This was them followed by another amazing match that went the distance between Mai Hontama (JPN) and Olivia Gadecki (AUS) with Hontama coming out victor with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.

Men’s Semi Final action on court 2 also saw some great tennis played. Unfortunately our local hope in Max Purcell was defeated by Yu Hsiou Hsu (TPE) 6-1, 6-4, while Aussie Marc Polmans defeated Marek Gengal (CZE) 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles Final

Young local Sydney sider, Lisa Mays and her partner Destanee Aiava (AUS) defeated another Sydney local, Alexandra Osborne and her partner Jessy Rompies (INA) 5-7, 6-3, 10-6 in a fantastic match that went right down to the wire. All four girls played amazing doubles that was amazing to watch.

Men’s Doubles Final

The Men’s doubles final was played between Australian duo Blake Ellis/Tristan Schoolkate and Ajeet Rai (NZL)/Yuta Shimizu (JPN) in another match that showed great doubles skills with the boys pulling quite a crowd. Ellis and Schoolkate eventually coming away with the win 4-6, 7-5, 11-9

Singles Finals will begin at 11.00am on court 2.

For more information, including live scores and updated draws, click here.