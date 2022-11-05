Categories
Drake Called Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian A “Groupie,” And Alexis Himself Responded


Yes, Alexis — who is a cofounder of Reddit — gets called a “groupie” on the track “Middle of the Ocean.”

The whole thing gets weirder when you consider that Drake and Serena reportedly used to date — and that Drake watched a whole bunch of Serena’s matches through the years.

Well, it seems like Alexis himself came across the lyrics — because he tweeted, “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”

The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.


James Gourley / BPI / Rex / Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @alexisohanian

This isn’t the only controversy Drake has faced over his new lyrics — Megan Thee Stallion also responded after he implied that she lied about allegedly being shot in the foot in 2020 by Tory Lanez.

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy


Twitter: @theestallion

In short, maybe Drake could just…stop.





