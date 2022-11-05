Early Black Friday Deal: Lego Super Mario Sets Get Big Discounts

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

A ton of Lego Super Mario sets are on sale in the weeks leading up to Black Friday 2022. This includes both the Starter Sets and a boatload of expansions, giving you an easy way to pick up the popular (and expensive) Lego kits at some of the best prices of 2022.

If you’re new to the world of Lego Super Mario, you’ll first want to pick up a Starter Set. These come with a Lego figure that can interact with all other expansions. Thankfully, Amazon is currently discounting the Mario Starter Course, the Luigi Starter Course, and Peach Starter Course. All three are down to just $48, making this a great time to start your collection.

Already have a Starter Kit at home? Then consider building up your Lego library with a Super Mario expansion set. One of the coolest sets is the Bowser’s Airship Expansion,which clocks in at over 1,000 pieces but is listed for just $85 right now. If you’re looking for something cheaper, the Guarded Fortress Expansionis just $40. It comes with 468 pieces and features both a Bob-omb and Piranha Plant in its design.

These discounts are running across both Amazon and the Nintendo Store. Nintendo’s sales are expected to end on November 16, but Amazon doesn’t list an end date for its promotion–so be sure to check them out soon.

You’ll find a list of the best Lego Super Mario deals below. For more early Black Friday promotions, check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals as well as Best Buy’s and Target’s early Black Friday sales.