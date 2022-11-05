EDITORIAL: Pet poll semifinals start Monday

Nov. 4—We hope everyone is as excited as we are about the pet calendar poll semifinals starting Monday.

Twenty-six pets advanced to the semifinals — and voters will decide which of those 12 pets will be featured in an upcoming pet calendar by casting their votes Nov. 7-12.

The final round of voting will be Nov. 14-18 to determine which of the 12 finalists will be featured on the cover of the pet calendar.

Anyone can pay a 25-cent fee per vote in each of the final two rounds for the pet they want featured in the pet calendar.

Anyone can purchase any amount of votes for any of the pets in the final round. Anyone can submit their vote and payment at the News-Capital offices at 500 S. Main St. in McAlester or by mailing it in to P.O. Box 987, McAlester, OK 74502.

Here is a list of the semifinalists and the number of votes each received:

Brownie the dog—64

Saber the dog—54

Bear the rescue dog—33

Sadey the cat—32

Hank the dog—21

Sadie and Fancy the dogs—20

Auggie the dog—17

Lulu the dog—16

Aspen the dog—15

Angel the dog—13

Penny the dog—13

Ranger the dog—7

Orange-gee the chicken—7

Luna the cat—6

Ginger the dog—6

Louie the dog—5

Mabel Blue the dog—4

Petunia the cat—3

Cooper the dog—3

Roxy the dog—2

Hercules the dog—2

Nugget the dog—2

Sergei and Dimitri the dogs—2

Lite the dog—2

Jackson the Lemur—2

Apollo the dog—2

These votes will not be counted in the totals for any future rounds.

The News-Capital started the pet calendar last year as fun way to help the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.

A portion of the proceeds from this project go toward purchasing needed items for the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter. Newspaper staff loaded up a truck full of food, treats, blankets, beds, toys and more last year that was delivered to the animal shelter.

The News-Capital included every pet submitted before the nomination deadline in the first two rounds of voting this year.

Voters in two rounds of online-only voting on the News-Capital website picked their favorites and which pets they wanted to advance.

This is a fun and interactive way to help out the local animal shelter and we hope as many people as possible can participate.

—McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board