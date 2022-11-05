Female tennis tour aims to lure female coaches – BusinessMirror

FORT WORTH, Texas—The women’s professional tennis tour is starting a program it hopes will lead to more female coaches in the sport.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour’s Coach Inclusion Program, which was unveiled Thursday, includes three phases: a week of offseason training with players in December, a 10-week online certification course and shadowing a coach and player during a tournament.

WTA CEO Steve Simon called this a step toward “diversifying and broadening” the coaching pool for women’s tennis.

There currently are five women who are private coaches employed by singles players ranked in the top 150, according to the WTA. That doesn’t include women employed by national federations who might work with multiple athletes and mainly oversee player development.

The Florida-based tour said the coaching program is open to North America-based applicants. Participants will be chosen by a committee.

The Davis Cup Finals and qualifying matches, meanwhile, will become an official part of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour calendar in 2023 as part of a partnership between the men’s circuit and the International Tennis Federation announced Monday.

The two governing bodies and promoter Kosmos Tennis will work together to try to raise the profile of the men’s team event that dates to 1900.

The ATP was given two of the six seats on a new committee overseeing the Davis Cup.

The format will remain the same as it has been since Kosmos got involved in 2018 under a 25-year deal worth $3 billion. There will be $15 million in player prize money offered next year.

The 2022 Davis Cup Finals will be held in Malaga, Spain, from November 22 to 27.