FOTAS: Helping Aiken County pets get fixed

Since the onset of the pandemic, almost every industry has struggled to attract and keep qualified staff, and veterinarian clinics have been no exception. The result, among other things, has been a critical shortage of clinics in Aiken County that perform low cost spay/neuter surgeries.

Pawmetto Lifeline is a top-notch vet clinic in Columbia that provides low cost spay/neuter surgeries to the public. In addition, we are pleased to announce that Pawmetto has agreed to partner with FOTAS and Aiken County to honor Aiken County vouchers for pay for spay/neuter surgeries for county residents who qualify for financial assistance.

All of this is great news, because fixing your pet is good them, for you, and for the community. Here’s why:

Your pet will live longer. Spayed and neutered animals have significantly less health problems than their unfixed counterparts. Pets do not get fat and lazy as a result of spaying and neutering — only a bad diet and lack of exercise will do that.

Spayed and neutered animals are less likely to roam away from home. That means they are less likely to catch diseases from other animals, get lost, fight with other dogs, or get hit by a car (85% of dogs hit by cars have not been fixed).

Spaying your female before she is six months old means you can avoid the messy, noisy heat cycles that typically occur twice a year. It also means you can avoid the messy, noisy, smelly crowd of male dogs or cats hanging out in your yard while your pet is in heat.

Neutering your dog decreases potentially aggressive behavior to other animals and people. Particularly children, who are — by far — the most frequent victims of dog bites.

Your cat or dog will be a better pet and family member. Fixing your pet eliminates unpleasant spraying and marking in your yard, on your rug, on your furniture.

Fixing your dog will not make him less protective. Dogs are naturally protective by nature, particularly if you love and feed them.

Fixing your pet is cheaper for the community. Public shelters are funded by taxpayer dollars. If everyone fixes their pets, the number of homeless and abandoned animals at the shelter will be dramatically reduced, as will the amount of public funds needed to care for those animals.

Because Pawmetto provides low cost spay/neuter service, the cost to you has never been more affordable. To see if you qualify for financial assistance for the County spay/neuter voucher program, call the Code Enforcement Office (803-502-9000 ext 3357).

The vouchers are distributed at the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Drive at the Code Enforcement office. In addition to the voucher, FOTAS and Aiken County will also pay for pain medications and rabies vaccinations for those citizens, if needed.

Call Pawmetto Lifeline today at 803-465-9100 to schedule your pet’s spay/neuter surgery. Convince your neighbors, friends, and family to spay and neuter their pets, too. There are so many loving, deserving animals in the Shelter who need a home – why bring more animals into a world where their safety and care is so uncertain?

Their lives are in our hands.