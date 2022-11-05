Gina Kirschenheiter & Travis Mullen Nailed Their Yellowstone-Inspired Couples Costume | Bravo TV Official Site

Sign Up for Free to View

Gina Kirschenheiter and her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, know how to rock some creative costumes for Halloween.

Back in October 2020, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared a series of photos of her and Travis’ blended family, noting everyone’s adorable and unique looks. For her scarecrow costume, Gina wore dark makeup, a brown hat, and a fringed collar. She also included a special shoutout to her beau in the post, making a joke about his poop emoji costume: “Every party needs a pooper babe!”

This year, the couple opted for a joint costume as Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton from the hit show Yellowstone (now streaming on Peacock).

“Rip and Beth Dutton wishing you a happy [H]alloween,” Gina captioned a photo of herself in a leopard fur jacket, silver minidress, knee-high black boots, and black cowboy hat. Travis, for his part, emulated Rip’s rustic look with a black jacket, button-down flannel, jeans, black cowboy hat, and dark aviators.

Gina’s RHOC castmate Tamra Judge chimed in on the comments with her approval of the costumes, saying, “This is soooo good!!!”

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard also gave a knowing nod, writing, “Yesss Beth!!” and throwing in clapping hands and fire emojis for good measure.

