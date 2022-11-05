‘He had a seizure’ Owners say fireworks are ‘distressing’ for dogs





While for some Britons it’s the only time of the year they can watch rockets exploding into multicoloured stars, for others, Guy Fawkes night is a stressful experience that causes more pain than joy – especially for their pets. Express.co.uk spoke to dog owners who, despite being able to understand the fun of fireworks, think more should be done to take animals into consideration.

Ray Jorden, a TV presenter and celebrity ghost hunter, lives in Salisbury with his eight-year-old French bulldog, Hugo. "He is the kindest, most spirited pet I have ever owned, so very genital, so much unconditional love given always," Ray told Express.co.uk. "To me he is the most special dog in the world." Although Bonfire Night will always hold a special place in Ray's heart, a lot of work goes into protecting Hugo ahead of any fireworks displays near his house. He explained: "I love fireworks night and have so many special memories with my parents watching them from the family home – I lost my Dad over a year ago so these memories are even more special to me.

"As an adult I've been to a few local organised events which have been fun to attend, but of course not so much in the last few years, and not so much since I have had Hugo.

"As he has got older, he absolutely dislikes and hates fireworks – if he hears the sounds of the bangs, the loud whizzing of the noise, he gets very distressed. He will bark and get very upset. "He also becomes very unsettled, then calms down and starts again when he hears more noises, and at times you can see him shaking. It's the build up to the night – people letting fireworks go off early, then the actual fireworks night, as well as a day or two after. So, for him it's a few days of feeling stressed, upset, scared and unhappy." Ray's preparations for Bonfire Night is now "standard practice". "I ensure that all the curtains are closed and make sure the TV is on louder than normal to try and mask the sounds," he said.

"I also have a really nice, large pet carrier which I put in the living room to make a safe space for him. I make it very secure and comfortable for him like his safe, happy place he can retreat to. "I cover it up with some dog blankets to make the carrier darker so he feels secure, but I'm always in his eyeline so he can see me if he needs me. He will always get cuddles and comfort, but at times he is so scared and distressed this doesn't always work – but the main objective is to try and keep him calm." Ray recalled times where Hugo has been "so stressed he had the odd seizure, which was distressing to see". "I feel I do as much as I can for him to ensure he will be okay, but sometimes it's just not enough and it's heartbreaking," he said. Laura Gomez, a PR for a tech company in Sydenham, south London, also has much-practiced ways to try and calm her dog on Bonfire Night. Like Ray, she has a "safe place" to put her Jack Russell, Pola, when the fireworks start to go off.

“My dog is quite scared of loud and high pitch noises – her reaction is to bark and cry when she hears them,” Laura explained. “She has a snuggle cave bed that makes her feel safe, and we play music so that she is distracted.” Laura went on to share her top tips for other owners, saying: “Always be by their side and try to make them as comfortable as possible. Try to stay calm yourself, so that your pet will also be calm.” Izzie Kitching, who works for the National Trust on Anglesey, North Wales, has two dogs and a cat. She told Express.co.uk that she too will be making sure her babies are as happy and safe as can be tonight. One of her dogs, Kit, is only a year old, and so is less accustomed to loud noises than her other, older dog. “This will be Kit’s first Bonfire Night,” Izzie explained. “He is a sheepdog and very skittish of loud noises so I’m a bit worried about him needing to go out for a wee in the evening, getting spooked and running off – the garden is fenced in but he can jump very high. “It’s okay when it’s a planned firework display because I can keep him inside with the TV on at the advertised time, but I can’t plan around people doing their own fireworks in their gardens. I also keep my cat in from 3pm until the next day, which she gets very unhappy about.”

The 30-year-old pet owner went on to say that she does “love” fireworks, but, she added: “I think they should be kept to professional displays only so people can be made aware of the timings, plus not risk cats straying into someone’s garden while they put one on.” Carol Roberts, a teacher from Bangor who has two dogs, Neli and Tecwyn, agreed with Izzie about unplanned fireworks displays being the biggest problem. “What gets me is that it’s not only on the fifth is it?” she said. “If it was only on tonight every year it would be fine, everyone would’ve prepared, but there were some last night, and probably tomorrow night – and god knows when. “They come from nowhere, whenever, so people can’t prepare. One night of fireworks is fine, but they are such a nuisance if they go off for more than one night.” Tonight, Carol will have her eyes on her youngest dog, Neli, who “thinks that there’s someone invading the house whenever she hears any fireworks”. “The thing is, she does that with any loud noise – like when the post man comes round,” she added. “Tonight, I’ll have to make sure that they [the dogs] are not out in the garden and that they’re safe indoors.”