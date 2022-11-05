Hotel offers to reinstate wedding room block canceled after Taylor Swift concert announcement





A Massachusetts hotel is offering to reinstate a room block for a couple’s wedding after the bride-to-be said the hotel derailed the deal following Taylor Swift’s announcement of nearby concerts scheduled for the same May weekend. Christina Leonard and her fiancé are planning their wedding at a Foxbourgh venue and sought to reserve a block of rooms at the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel on Route 1 in nearby Walpole. Leonard told NewsCenter 5 that her block was suddenly canceled on the same day that Swift announced a tour including performances at Gillette Stadium. In an email sent Friday morning to Leonard and reporter Mary Saladna, a hotel executive offers an apology for “the misunderstanding.” The message offers to reinstate the room block and provide complimentary accommodations for Leonard and her fiancé. The executive also offered to allow the bridal party to prepare for the wedding in the hotel’s meeting space or spend time there after the reception. “I personally can only imagine how you are feeling and I can’t apologize enough for the anguish this has caused you and your fiancé,” wrote Jiten Hotel Management Vice President Beth Scherer.Original article, posted Nov. 3:Taylor Swift is breaking hearts and not just with her love songs.The massive pop star’s recently announced concert tour dates are wreaking havoc on the wedding industry and couples here in Massachusetts were not spared.One bride-to-be says her plans have been derailed, after her block of guest rooms at a hotel within walking distance to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough was suddenly canceled, the same day Taylor Swift announced her concert tour dates which included the stadium nearby. For months, Christina Leonard has been planning her May 2023 wedding to Carmine.The couple’s venue is the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxborough. Two days ago, the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel on Route 1 in nearby Walpole canceled Leonard’s block of hotel rooms. “I can’t believe it,” Leonard said. “I get an email from them stating you’re canceled.”It was the same day Swift announced she would be playing two shows at Gillette Stadium on that same May weekend.”I kept saying our agreement means nothing? That’s what it’s for,” Leonard said. “They said, nope, we have a big event coming.””It’s just because of the money, that’s the only reason,” Leonard said. “He told me on the phone that they’re going to be getting $1,000 a night.”Her contract with the hotel is for 10 rooms at a rate of $169 a night. The first page of the agreement reads, “Hotel will guarantee the number of rooms specified in the contract…” and the contract “is intended to record the details of the Agreement and be binding on the parties.”However, on the last page of the contract Leonard signed and sent back, the hotel sales manager has yet to sign his name. Still, after Leonard returned the paperwork, he sent her an email saying: “Success. I got it. you’re all set. I’ll create the booking link and get it over to you.”But now, the hotel says they need those 10 rooms they’ve offered.They’ve offered her a block of rooms at a sister hotel, a Comfort Inn hotel in Randolph, which is approximately 18 miles away from the wedding venue.”I don’t know what good that does for me,” Leonard said. “The point is being five minutes away from my venue.”WCVB called and emailed local hotel management and has also reached out to Hilton’s corporate offices for comment, but as of the publication of this story, had yet to hear back.

A Massachusetts hotel is offering to reinstate a room block for a couple’s wedding after the bride-to-be said the hotel derailed the deal following Taylor Swift’s announcement of nearby concerts scheduled for the same May weekend. Christina Leonard and her fiancé are planning their wedding at a Foxbourgh venue and sought to reserve a block of rooms at the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel on Route 1 in nearby Walpole. Leonard told NewsCenter 5 that her block was suddenly canceled on the same day that Swift announced a tour including performances at Gillette Stadium. In an email sent Friday morning to Leonard and reporter Mary Saladna, a hotel executive offers an apology for “the misunderstanding.” The message offers to reinstate the room block and provide complimentary accommodations for Leonard and her fiancé. The executive also offered to allow the bridal party to prepare for the wedding in the hotel’s meeting space or spend time there after the reception. “I personally can only imagine how you are feeling and I can’t apologize enough for the anguish this has caused you and your fiancé,” wrote Jiten Hotel Management Vice President Beth Scherer. Original article, posted Nov. 3:

Taylor Swift is breaking hearts and not just with her love songs. The massive pop star’s recently announced concert tour dates are wreaking havoc on the wedding industry and couples here in Massachusetts were not spared. One bride-to-be says her plans have been derailed, after her block of guest rooms at a hotel within walking distance to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough was suddenly canceled, the same day Taylor Swift announced her concert tour dates which included the stadium nearby. For months, Christina Leonard has been planning her May 2023 wedding to Carmine. The couple’s venue is the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxborough. Two days ago, the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel on Route 1 in nearby Walpole canceled Leonard’s block of hotel rooms. “I can’t believe it,” Leonard said. “I get an email from them stating you’re canceled.” It was the same day Swift announced she would be playing two shows at Gillette Stadium on that same May weekend. “I kept saying our agreement means nothing? That’s what it’s for,” Leonard said. “They said, nope, we have a big event coming.” “It’s just because of the money, that’s the only reason,” Leonard said. “He told me on the phone that they’re going to be getting $1,000 a night.” Her contract with the hotel is for 10 rooms at a rate of $169 a night. The first page of the agreement reads, “Hotel will guarantee the number of rooms specified in the contract…” and the contract “is intended to record the details of the Agreement and be binding on the parties.” However, on the last page of the contract Leonard signed and sent back, the hotel sales manager has yet to sign his name. Still, after Leonard returned the paperwork, he sent her an email saying: “Success. I got it. you’re all set. I’ll create the booking link and get it over to you.” But now, the hotel says they need those 10 rooms they’ve offered. They’ve offered her a block of rooms at a sister hotel, a Comfort Inn hotel in Randolph, which is approximately 18 miles away from the wedding venue. “I don’t know what good that does for me,” Leonard said. “The point is being five minutes away from my venue.” WCVB called and emailed local hotel management and has also reached out to Hilton’s corporate offices for comment, but as of the publication of this story, had yet to hear back.