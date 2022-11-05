Huge Ukraine military convoy spotted approaching Kherson

Ukraine has been slowly advancing in the southern Kherson region as they continue to push back Russian forces. A video has now emerged showing a lengthy Ukrainian military convoy close to the city of Kherson, which remains the only city that Russia continues to occupy. This comes amid conflicting reports about whether Russia will withdraw from Kherson city or hold the city – the largest urban area under Russian control – at any cost.

Losing Kherson would mark one of the most significant blows to Vladimir Putin’s war campaign.

Beyond a symbolic victory for Ukraine, Kherson is also an important industrial city with includes a major port on the Black Sea.

Kherson also serves as a key link in shipping grain and oil products to the rest of the world.

Appearing to accept the advancing battle for Kherson, President Putin publicly endorsed the evacuation of civilians still living in the Russian-annexed province.

At least 70,000 people are reported to have been moved already from Kherson.

