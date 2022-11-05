Categories
Entertainment

Hugh Jackman Reveals His Favorite Superhero Movies, And They’re Not X-Men


While Hugh Jackman had a pretty solid career on the stage before breaking into film, it was his role as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise that made the man a global superstar. Considering that Jackman’s going to return to the role of Wolverine at least one more time, after planning to retire from the character, it’s clear Jackman loves Wolverine, but his favorite superhero movies aren’t in the X-Men franchise. In fact they’re not even Marvel. Both of his favorites are from DC. 

Speaking with Variety, Hugh Jackman admits that his favorite superhero movies belong to the two big names in DC. He called seeing Richard Donner’s original Superman a “game changer.” As far as more modern superhero fare, Jackman loves the same Batman movie that the rest of us love, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. The actor explains… 

My favorite superhero movie? Growing up, the first Superman. That was a game-changer. Dick Donner movie, Christopher Reeve. I’m gonna say, I’m thinking one of the Nolan Batmans. Dark Knight? I’m gonna go Dark Knight.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.