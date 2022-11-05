iFixit Finds Out What Makes the Metaverse Tick In This Quest Pro Teardown

Critics and reviewers already either love or hate Meta’s Quest Pro headset, but we’ll have to wait and see if it succeeds. In the meantime, the latest iFixit teardown gives us a deeper look into Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse device and what makes it tick.

If there’s one thing clear from the video, Facebook engineered the heck out of this thing. There are Phillips screws everywhere, then a few more screws, and opening the Quest Pro was a challenge to put it lightly. The front plastic (not glass) is heavily glued into place, and it’ll take some effort to get off before diving into the rest.

At one point, iFixit teardown technician Shahram Mokhtari got stuck for over two hours trying to figure it out. Still, eventually, he managed to work some magic and get the device fully disassembled. Take a look at the video below.



Play Video



The iFixit Quest Pro teardown shows us its new chip cooling system and the unique battery setup that’s potentially replaceable, then points out the location for a sensor Meta ditched at the last minute.

As you saw, this thing isn’t for the faint of heart. There are 146 screws, many of which are hiding under plastics glued in place, tons of cables, tamper-proof stickers, lots of sensors, and dozens of intricate pieces that all come together to invite us into the metaverse.

We get a brief look at the new Touch Pro VR controllers, with their triple haptic motors, integrated battery packs, and thumbsticks. For those unaware, the Touch Pro VR controllers will eventually be sold separately for $300, as they’ll work with the Quest 2.

The teardown expert said it was one of the hardest he’s done in a very long time, and while fascinating, said it’s largely unfixable. If you’re still on the fence, this unique piece of tech can be yours for $1,499 from the link below.