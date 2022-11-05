Jin From “BTS” Has Released A Solo Track — Here’s Everything To Know About Him



Big Hit Music / Via Twitter: @seokjinstrack



It was the first (but not the last) time he used the imagery of space to explore his feelings about fans. In the song, he positions himself as the moon and fans as the Earth, which he is dedicated to.

Map of the Soul: 7 was originally intended to be BTS’s final release before they began their compulsory military service (but the pandemic interfered with their plans), and so “Moon” would have likely been intended to serve the same reassuring function as “The Astronaut” is now (the same could be said for Jin’s co-written unit track “Stay,” which came in between his two space solos at another point in which BTS intended to begin military service before their plans changed once again).