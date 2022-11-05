John Lennon’s Ex-wife Dyed Her Hair Blonder to Catch His Attention: ‘I Wasn’t About to Be Outdone’

Before they started dating, Cynthia Lennon wanted to catch John Lennon’s attention. After an incident with another blonde student, she dyed her hair even more blonde. Here’s what we learned from the 2005 memoir John.

John Lennon began making music with The Quarrymen while he was attending college

English singer, songwriter, and peace activist John Lennon (1940 – 1980) of the Beatles with his wife Cynthia (1939 – 2015) sitting on an airplane | Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Lennon is one of the songwriters behind “Hey Jude,” “Twist and Shout,” and “In My Life.” Before even joining the Beatles, Lennon made music with Paul McCartney and George Harrison as the Quarrymen.

Lennon was the oldest of his bandmates, attending college at the same time they wrote and performed.