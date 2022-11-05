Kate, Princess of Wales honours England in eye-catching red coat

The Princess donned the skirt in October 2021 for a visit to the BAFTA headquarters in central London to deliver a keynote address to launch the ‘Taking Action on Addiction’ campaign led by the Forward Trust.

At the time, she donned it with a matching bright red polo neck top and shiny, brown heels.

Today, at the rugby match, the Princess wore her trusty brown boots, which are knee-high, suede, and have a chunky heel.

As for accessories, the royal donned dangling pearl earrings and her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring.