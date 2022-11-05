LootMogul Partners With Metaverse Sports Group, Signs 17 Former NFL Players Including Santana Moss, Gary Clark for Web3 Opportunities

Topgolf, which has plans to expand to 81 locations world-wide, has broken ground on its latest facility in the greater Boston area.

Located in Canton, Mass., roughly 20 miles southwest of Boston, the venue is slated to open in late 2023 and will be the Topgolf’s first foray into the state of Massachusetts. The facility will have 90 separate hitting bays that each contain heaters, fans and Topgolf’s standard Toptracer technology that tracks ball speed, distance and powers gamification by inserting RFID chips into the golf ball.

Customers, for instance, will be able to play an AR golf version of Angry Birds or a new digital spinoff called Shankstars where mythical characters such as a T-Rex skeleton play metaverse-styled courses that have unorthodox hazards.

The Callaway-owned company currently has 70 sites up and operating, with others coming soon in locations such as San Diego. Its marquee facilities in the U.S. are likely a four-floor, 120-bay venue just outside of Las Vegas and a relatively new spot in West Los Angeles that includes a renovated adjacent 10-hole, par-3 green grass course called the Lakes at El Segundo.

The 10th hole at the West Los Angeles location includes the same ball tracking technology used during PGA Tour broadcasts and can be downloaded to golfers’ smartphones through a QR code at the course.

Topgolf first trialed in the Boston area during its Topgolf Live Stadium Tour, when Fenway Park was converted into a temporary course. Players were able to hit tee shots from the stands in the direction of targets strategically placed on the field. Starting today through Nov. 9th, Topgolf will reprise the Fenway Park experience.

Because Boston — along with Minneapolis’ Brooklyn Center — is one of Topgolf’s cold-weather sites, the company is Topgolf is potentially developing AI and machine learning that can enhance the experience in inclement weather.

“Our golfers do come out and play during a blizzard with friends and family,” Topgolf’s vice president of technology Scott Lovejoy told SportTechie in June. “So, I think AI and machine learning are going to help stitch things together if the ball gets lost in view or the snow.”