‘Love this’ Queen Maxima ‘knows how to dress for the season’

However, what stood out the most about her outfit was her coat: an incredible, colourful piece, it was the Floral Fil Coupe Coat by Oscar de la Renta.

On Orchard Mile, a fashion website, the coat is described as: “Multicoloured long floral brocade coat from Oscar de la Renta featuring a notched collar, a front fastening, long sleeves, two front pockets, a straight hem and an embroidered brocade design.”

The garment is no longer in stock, but it did retail on the website for $4,590, or £4,034.

Maxima completed the look with a pair of suede, high heels, which were the Gianvito 105 Royale Burgundy Suede Pumps by Italian designer Gianvito Rossi.

