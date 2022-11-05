Meet the OCHS Pets of the Week: Artie, Freddy and Stranger Kittens

Meet Artie and Freddy.

This pair had a rough start to life. They came from a hoarding situation with many other cats in the home.

This pair is not bonded. However with their situation we would love for them to snuggle their way to a forever home together.

Both boys are up to date on vaccines, neutered, and have tested negative for FIV/Felv.

Joyce, Elle and Lucas are available for adoption at the Oswego County Humane Society.Photo courtesy of the Oswego County Humane Society

These are our Stranger Kittens. Meet Joyce (calico), Elle (torbie), and Lucus (tabby).

Especially for fans of “Stranger Things”, these three are ready to turn your world “upside down.” They currently are being fostered in a home with young children, other cats, and dogs.

They are around 9 weeks old and ready to go to their forever home. They will need to come back for their spay and neuter appointments.

They are not bonded, but would do better in a house with other pets.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application here. You can email the completed application and any questions to info@oswegohumane.org.

Other adoptable pets

Forky

Kiwi

Shirley and Squiggy