Meghan U-turned on royal titles after talks with Beatrice and Eugenie

Meghan Markle has changed her mind on keeping royal titles following conversations with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, according to one royal commentator. Neil Sean, citing a “very good source,” pointed out that Meghan had previously disregarded the importance of titles. However, after seeing how useful the titles have been for both Eugenie and Beatrice, who are friends with Meghan, the Duchess is now determined to cling onto them.

During Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex had previously appeared to dismiss the importance of royal titles.

At the time, she said: “All the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment I don’t personally have.

“I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a Duchess – I’ve always still just been Meghan, right?

“I’ve been clear on who I am, independent of all that stuff, and the most important title I’ll ever have is mom. I know that.”

JUST IN: Royal LIVE: William fumed at Trump’s comments on topless Kate photo