Modern Warfare 2 Players Are Now Stealing XP From Beef Jerky

Video games tying up with food and beverage brands is one of the oldest forms of industry collaboration there is. After all, it’s a well known fact that to become a good player, one must stick to a strict regime of Doritos and Mountain Dew. These collaborations, more often than not, give out exclusive in-game items via codes inside the packaging of the product in question. Unfortunately, it appears that one brand forgot that many gamers are absolute hooligans, and will do anything for some extra XP or an exclusive skin.





Jack Link’s Beef Jerky, another snack scientifically proven to make you git gud, recently collaborated with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to give those who bought their products double-XP, along with other exclusive in-game items, like a Sasquach skin, calling card, animated emblem, weapons charm. Unfortunately for Jack Link’s, it made a fatal error in the manner in which it included the codes with its products.

As spotted by PC Gamer, The beef jerky brand attached the codes to its products by simply putting a sticker on the outside of the packaging. As you may have guessed, these stickers are simply being ripped off and being stolen, without the jerky being purchased at all. As shown via a video on Reddit, store racks are full of these special collaboration packs, with all the stickers stolen.

Keeping the code on the outside like that, so easily accessible, is an unfortunate decision made by Jack Link’s Beef Jerky. There have been multiple reports recently about gamers and TCG collectors blatantly stealing products off the shelves, especially when it comes to Pokemon cards with high resale value. As it stands, Jack Link’s probably won’t be making any profits thanks to this collaboration – if anything, it will surely put a dent in the company’s financials.

While players should be getting mad about this sort of behaviour, they’re too busy being mad about people finding Ghost hot – no, not Patrick Swayze. While some stans on TikTok have been making content about how hot the Ghost is, another section of the series fanbase is annoyed that the character is getting “sexualised”.

