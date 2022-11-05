Mum of six shares ‘the magic method’ – ‘the greatest parenting hack’

Sharon is a mum-of-six posting her mum hacks and observations on her TikTok account @sharon.a.life. She took to the app to share a “magic” parenting hack she swears by with her younger children.

The clever hack has had over 40K “likes” on the app, where commenters were impressed by the ingenuity. Sharon said: “I’m a mother to six and I have just now discovered the greatest parenting hack, I call it ‘The Magic Method’. Why? Because I have convinced my toddler that she is magic.”

Sharon uses the trick to encourage her toddler to do tasks like cleaning up and getting dressed, something many parents struggle to convince their youngsters to do.

Sharon explained: “So whenever she doesn’t want to do something we go, ‘hey baby girl, are you magic? I’m going to close my eyes and count to five, and say the magic words and maybe you’ll magically have your pajamas on.'”

The mum demonstrated how she does it, putting her hands over her eyes and saying: “One, two, three, four, five, hocus pocus, ala magocus.”

