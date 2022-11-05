Murderer who beheaded friend may have been obsessed with demons





A church-going murderer who beheaded her friend may have been obsessed with demons. Jemma Mitchell beheaded Mee Kuen Chong then drove 200 miles to Salcombe, Devon, where she left devout Christian Ms Chong’s decapitated and badly decomposed body in woods.

Mitchell hatched a plan to murder the vulnerable widow, who was known as Deborah, after befriending her through a church group. When Ms Chong backed out of giving her £200,000 to pay for repairs to her rundown £4million home, Mitchell killed her then forged a will to inherit the bulk of her estate, worth more than £700,000. Since her conviction, it has emerged Mitchell told a congregation of about 300 evangelicals at the north London church that she wanted to be exorcised of her demons. Former friend, Keren Gjuretek, who was there that day, told MailOnline: “It was like something out of a horror film. What I saw completely freaked me out. She asked for everyone to pray for her and heal her, but when she started screaming, people were shocked.”

Another odd thing the ex-boyfriend observed about Mitchell was how she cried without making a sound. He said: “There was no emotion. She would have a blank face. “Her eyes would be streaming with tears but she’d be staring into space. There was no sobbing or uneven breathing. It was like she’d conditioned herself to do it.” Mitchell’s mother and father married in London in 1979 before moving to Australia where Mitchell was born in 1984. The ex-boyfriend said when Mitchell was two-years-old she returned to Britain with her mother, moving back into a house in Brondesbury Park, which had been bought by her grandmother Iris and her third husband, Lawrence.

He said Mitchell dreamed of returning to Australia, hoping to be reunited with her father. The ex added: “She went through her entire life knowing she had a father but not knowing anything about him or where he was. She’d had no father figure in her life.” She eventually returned to Australia but it is not known if she made contact with her dad. Mitchell then moved back to London and inherited the family home, according to MailOnline. But she appeared to become introverted, taking an interest ony in her cats, plants, praying and Bible readings.

Ms Gjuretek said: “All she wanted to do was talk about Jesus and the devil. She was obsessed with the Bible. She wanted to read it to me all the time or for me to read it to her.” The friendship ended when Mitchell started to interfere in her relationship with her boyfriend. A trained osteopath who boasted online of her award-winning skill in human dissection, Mitchell denied having anything to do with Ms Chong’s death, but she refused to give evidence at her trial. She stood impassively in the dock as she was found guilty of murder. Judge Richard Marks KC was broadcast handing down his sentence to Mitchell at the Old Bailey.

He said it was a particularly shocking murder for gain perpetrated by an “extremely devious” person. He told Mitchell: “There is the chilling aspect of what you did to and with her body after you killed her. You have shown absolutely no remorse and it appears you are in complete denial as to what you did, notwithstanding what in my judgment amounted to overwhelming evidence against you. “The enormity of your crime is profoundly shocking, even more so given your apparent religious devotion and the fact Deborah Chong was a good friend to you and had shown you great kindness.” Mitchell’s mother, Hillary Collard, blew kisses to her daughter as she was sent down from the dock. The victim’s sister, Amy Chong, nieces Pinky and Yinky and nephew Ryan watched proceedings by video link from abroad. In a victim impact statement read to the court, Amy Chong said: “Deborah’s death was a shock to us all. It was difficult to comprehend how it could have happened to her, although we are not close due to certain differences of opinion with regard to religion. “It saddens me she had to go through such a horrifying ordeal and tragic death.” She had suffered sleepless nights and the murder left a “huge bottomless hole” in her life, the sister said. She added “no-one in their right mind” would mutilate another person in the way Mitchell had. On hearing at the trial of how Mitchell had taken advantage of her sister, she added: “I hope she gets what she deserves. She is the crazy one who steals people’s belongings after they died. We still do not understand how she died. Did she suffer? This mystery will haunt me forever.”