Netrix’s First CRO Brings ‘Wealth Of Exprience In Managed Services’ | CRN

Managed services News

Joseph F. Kovar

‘We offer managed services around the cloud and security. A significant part of our business is recurring revenue around cybersecurity, the cloud, and workplace and application modernization’ says Netrix CEO Russ Reeder.

MSP and MSSP Netrix Global has added two new C-level hires to its executive team, including its first-ever CRO.

The bulking up of Netrix’s executive team comes after the company closed and integrated five acquisitions in the past 20 months, said Russ Reeder, CEO of Chicago-based Netrix.

Netrix is ranked no. 190 on CRN’s Solution Provider 500.

[Related: Thinking Of Buying Or Selling An MSP? Here Are 6 Tips From Experts]

Netrix’s new CRO is Josh Hoffman, who started his career with a 14-year stint at Dell Technologies before taking executive roles at Centex, Avaya, Palo Alto Networks and most recently as senior vice president of Americas sales at Datto.

“This is a new role for us, focused around growth and the complexity of taking advantage of our six companies,” he said. “Our customer base is global. We a top partner with Microsoft and strong with Amazon Web Services. It’s important to have someone with the right experience to help us grow.”

With his experience at MSP-focused Datto, which earlier this year was acquired by Kaseya, Hoffman’s new position is key for Netrix, Reeder said.

“About 80 percent of our business comes from recurring revenue,” he said. “We offer managed services around the cloud and security. A significant part of our business is recurring revenue around cybersecurity, the cloud, and workplace and application modernization. Josh brings to the table a wealth of experience in managed services.”

Dean Gels, who this week took over the CFO position at Netrix, was CFO of Roubaix, France-based cloud computing company OVHcloud when Reed was CEO of U.S. operations. Both were with OVHcloud when that company acquired vCloud Air from VMware.

Gels is taking over as CFO from Greg Richards, who initially joined Netrix with a goal of spending two years to help when the company was recapitalized by private equity firm OceanSound Partners.

The changes in the executive leadership will ensure Netrix is better prepared for growth, Reed said.

“Merging six companies together during these crazy times is always exciting,” Reeder told CRN. “It’s important to make sure the culture is strong and then take care of customers. Having the right employees is important to the success of customers. Success is a three-legged stool: companies, employees and customers.”

Netrix has made five acquisitions since it received capital from the acquisition of a large portion of the company by OceanSound Partners.

The company in March acquired Argentina-based DevOps specialist Edrans and in January acquired BTB Security, a cybersecurity and digital forensics solutions company. Netrix also acquired Chicago-based PSC Group, the IT Services Business Unit of Prosum, and the Managed IT Business Unit of Contegix, known as DSS (Distributed Systems Services).









Joseph F. Kovar Joseph F. Kovar is a senior editor and reporter for the storage and the non-tech-focused channel beats for CRN. He keeps readers abreast of the latest issues related to such areas as data life-cycle, business continuity and disaster recovery, and data centers, along with related services and software, while highlighting some of the key trends that impact the IT channel overall. He can be reached at jkovar@thechannelcompany.com.



