Norway: Important Shia presence stresses the importance of joint religious and human dialogue – Shia Waves

Two days ago, the International Council for Religious and Humanitarian Dialogue held a symposium in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, titled (The Religious and Human Commonality: A Step Towards Dialogue), with the participation of Shia clerics and researchers.



The Iraqi researcher and journalist, Ali al-Mousawi, said in a statement seen by Shia Waves News Agency: “The symposium was hosted by the Central Library in Oslo, and focused mainly on deepening religious and human dialogue, the etiquette of dialogue and its impact on mental construction.”



He continued, “A number of Shia clerics and researchers from Iraq and communities residing in Norway attended the event, which emphasized that dialogue is an authentic human principle.”



Al-Mousawi pointed out that “today we have a great need for this constructive dialogue,” stressing that “the dialogue establishes a holistic view of the world, whose spectrums unite on common interests, united concerns and grounds for building a single human civilization.”