Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) – Traffic Figures for October 2022 | MarketScreener

In October, Norwegian had 1.9 million passengers and delivered a load factor of
86 percent. October proved to be an active month for travels, both on domestic
routes and to popular beach destinations. 

"We are satisfied with delivering yet another strong month in terms of traffic
figures. Our passengers particularly appreciated the routes to our many popular
holiday destinations. For instance, more than half a million Nordic travellers
chose to fly with Norwegian to the Mediterranean. This shows that we have a
product offering that our customers highly appreciate," said Geir Karlsen, CEO
of Norwegian.

Norwegian had 1,885,606 passengers in October, up 57 percent from October last
year. The load factor in October was 85.8 percent. The capacity (ASK) was 2,703
million seat kilometres, while actual passenger traffic (RPK) was 2,319 million
seat kilometres. Unit revenue (RASK) is estimated at NOK 0.61, while unit
revenue including flight related ancillary revenue is estimated at NOK 0.72. In
October, Norwegian operated an average of 67 aircraft and 99.4 percent of the
scheduled flights were completed. Punctuality, as measured by the number of
flights departing within 15 minutes of scheduled time, was at 84.2 percent in
October.

"Given the current macroeconomic environment, we acknowledge that demand will
slow down in the winter season ahead. Thanks to good collaboration with
colleagues and unions as well as flexible leasing terms, Norwegian is well
positioned to tackle this quieter period. In addition, we are confident that our
product offering fits well with our travellers' preferences and that this will
contribute positively to capturing market share," said Karlsen.

On domestic routes in Norway, business and leisure travellers now benefit from
additional choice, flexibility and seamless travel as a result of the
co-operation between Norwegian and Widerøe. Norwegian is currently recruiting
700 new colleagues for the summer 2023 season when Norwegian will offer both new
routes and increased frequencies to attractive destinations.

For further information, please contact: 
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Investor Relations at Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Tel: +47
906 64 401


Fornebu, 4 November 2022
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA


This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU
Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant
to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange
announcement was published by Jesper M. Hatletveit, VP Investor Relations at
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, on 4 November 2022 at 08:00 CEST.

