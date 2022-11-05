Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) – Traffic Figures for October 2022 | MarketScreener

In October, Norwegian had 1.9 million passengers and delivered a load factor of 86 percent. October proved to be an active month for travels, both on domestic routes and to popular beach destinations. "We are satisfied with delivering yet another strong month in terms of traffic figures. Our passengers particularly appreciated the routes to our many popular holiday destinations. For instance, more than half a million Nordic travellers chose to fly with Norwegian to the Mediterranean. This shows that we have a product offering that our customers highly appreciate," said Geir Karlsen , CEO of Norwegian. Norwegian had 1,885,606 passengers in October, up 57 percent from October last year. The load factor in October was 85.8 percent. The capacity (ASK) was 2,703 million seat kilometres, while actual passenger traffic (RPK) was 2,319 million seat kilometres. Unit revenue (RASK) is estimated at NOK 0.61 , while unit revenue including flight related ancillary revenue is estimated at NOK 0.72 . In October, Norwegian operated an average of 67 aircraft and 99.4 percent of the scheduled flights were completed. Punctuality, as measured by the number of flights departing within 15 minutes of scheduled time, was at 84.2 percent in October. "Given the current macroeconomic environment, we acknowledge that demand will slow down in the winter season ahead. Thanks to good collaboration with colleagues and unions as well as flexible leasing terms, Norwegian is well positioned to tackle this quieter period. In addition, we are confident that our product offering fits well with our travellers' preferences and that this will contribute positively to capturing market share," said Karlsen. On domestic routes in Norway , business and leisure travellers now benefit from additional choice, flexibility and seamless travel as a result of the co-operation between Norwegian and Widerøe. Norwegian is currently recruiting 700 new colleagues for the summer 2023 season when Norwegian will offer both new routes and increased frequencies to attractive destinations. See detailed traffic figures in the attached PDF. For further information, please contact: Jesper M. Hatletveit , Investor Relations at Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Tel: +47 906 64 401 Fornebu, 4 November 2022 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Jesper M. Hatletveit , VP Investor Relations at Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA , on 4 November 2022 at 08:00 CEST .

Click here for more information