November’s O List Is All About Pets


nov pet o list

You know that satisfying feeling when you see your furry friend soundly snuggling in the cushy bed you searched high and low for? It just warms your heart. Since they can’t tell us what suits their fancy, it feels good when our picks prove to be pleasing. After all, our loyal pets deserve the best! At Oprah Daily we know this to be true, so we scouted fabulous finds that will definitely win you some wag or purr points.

Has your new pup finally made it a habit to make the great outdoors the place where she does her business? Score for you and your carpets! A new leash and poop bag with panache may be in order. Or if you and your kitty need a litter box upgrade to make both of your lives easier, you’re also in luck. Want your dog to join you for a nightly sweet treat? Woof, here it is! There are macarons for canines that may even get your mouth watering. And surely, you’ve spruced up your fall wardrobe by now, so if your fur baby needs something warm and cozy for sweater weather, we have just the design to bring some prep to their step. Oh, and there’s even a customizable trucker hat for you to celebrate your four-legged BFF with style. As you can see, we have all your pet needs covered, whether it’s fashion, fun, or function. Read on for picks you and yours are sure to love.

1

Best Pet Carrier

Paravel

Cabana Pet Carrier

2

Best Pet Shampoo

Ouai

Walk This Ouai…Wash this Ouai

3

Best Scratching Toy

De’ Vora

Scratch Square for Dogs

4

Waggo

Dipper Ceramic Bowl and Treat Jar Set

5

Best Dog Treats

Bonne Et Filou

Dog Macarons (Box of 6)

6

Best Litter Box

Modkat

Flip Litter Box

7

Best Pet Bed

Shinola Pet

Kuddle Bed

8

Best Dog Walking Set

Doodle Couture

Cotton Candy Luxury Walking Set

9

Lucy & Co.

The Take a Hike Sweater

10

The Sill

The Pet-Friendly Bundle

11

Wild One x Issac Mizrahi

IM ❤︎ WO Treat Pouch

12

Pupsentials

Trucker Hat Custom Embroidered Patch

13

Best Jewelry Gift

London Jewelers

Our Cause for Paws Charms

14

Best Personalized Gift

July

Personalized 16.9 oz Drink Bottle

15

Best Pet Grooming Kit

neabot

Pro 1 Pet Grooming Kit

16

Pride and Groom

The Bath Brush

17

Two Blind Brothers

Pip

18

The Cat Ladies

Cat Grass Kit

