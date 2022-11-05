November’s O List Is All About Pets

You know that satisfying feeling when you see your furry friend soundly snuggling in the cushy bed you searched high and low for? It just warms your heart. Since they can’t tell us what suits their fancy, it feels good when our picks prove to be pleasing. After all, our loyal pets deserve the best! At Oprah Daily we know this to be true, so we scouted fabulous finds that will definitely win you some wag or purr points.
Has your new pup finally made it a habit to make the great outdoors the place where she does her business? Score for you and your carpets! A new leash and poop bag with panache may be in order. Or if you and your kitty need a litter box upgrade to make both of your lives easier, you’re also in luck. Want your dog to join you for a nightly sweet treat? Woof, here it is! There are macarons for canines that may even get your mouth watering. And surely, you’ve spruced up your fall wardrobe by now, so if your fur baby needs something warm and cozy for sweater weather, we have just the design to bring some prep to their step. Oh, and there’s even a customizable trucker hat for you to celebrate your four-legged BFF with style. As you can see, we have all your pet needs covered, whether it’s fashion, fun, or function. Read on for picks you and yours are sure to love.
Best Pet Carrier
Paravel
Cabana Pet Carrier
Best Pet Shampoo
Ouai
Walk This Ouai…Wash this Ouai
Best Scratching Toy
De’ Vora
Scratch Square for Dogs
Waggo
Dipper Ceramic Bowl and Treat Jar Set
Best Dog Treats
Bonne Et Filou
Dog Macarons (Box of 6)
Best Litter Box
Modkat
Flip Litter Box
Best Pet Bed
Shinola Pet
Kuddle Bed
Best Dog Walking Set
Doodle Couture
Cotton Candy Luxury Walking Set
Lucy & Co.
The Take a Hike Sweater
The Sill
The Pet-Friendly Bundle
Wild One x Issac Mizrahi
IM ❤︎ WO Treat Pouch
Pupsentials
Trucker Hat Custom Embroidered Patch
Best Jewelry Gift
London Jewelers
Our Cause for Paws Charms
Best Personalized Gift
July
Personalized 16.9 oz Drink Bottle
Best Pet Grooming Kit
neabot
Pro 1 Pet Grooming Kit
Pride and Groom
The Bath Brush
Two Blind Brothers
Pip
The Cat Ladies
Cat Grass Kit
