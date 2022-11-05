Obituaries in Palm Springs, CA | The Desert Sun

Joanne J. Williams died Monday October 17, 2022 at her home in Indian Wells, California. Joanne was born December 13, 1937 to Joseph T. and Anne (Hanzlik) Bartunek in Chicago, IL, and moved to California in 1962. She was employed by Lockheed in Sunnyvale for 14 years. It was there she met her late husband, Robert F. Williams. They were married in 1973 and were together for 33 years before his death in 2006. Bob and Joanne owned rental properties in the Bay Area and she was a licensed real estate broker for 28 years. After retirement, they divided their time between Milpitas and Indian Wells, where they were members of Desert Horizons Country Club. Joanne also became a pilot, of necessity, to fly with Bob in their Piper Cherokee. She volunteered with the AARP TaxAide Program. Additionally, she was interested in photography and genealogy. She loved to travel and made 2 trips to Europe, with Bob, to meet relatives and research genealogy in the Czech Republic. She was fluent in the Czech language; in fact, she didn’t learn to speak English until she started Kindergarten, and easily picked up on other languages as they traveled. They also traveled extensively around the country, mainland and Hawaii, and were planning an RV trip to the midwest and Washington DC at the time of Bob’s unexpected death. Joanne is survived by step-children, Rolf (Teal), and Max (Michele) Williams and Sandy Donovan and Ceil Blaine; also by her pet dog, Roxi. She was pre-deceased by step-son, Todd; and by her “puplet”, Bella. Joanne was a member of the California Czech Club, Czech American Genealogy Society of Illinois and the Czech Catholic Union. Internment is at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos. Services will be held: Wednesday November 9th, 2022 at 10:30 am.

Posted online on November 05, 2022 Published in The Desert Sun