Pensioner earns steady £400 a month renting his car on Karshare

I’ve tried Karshare myself and have a Fiat convertible on lease and the money I earn from renting out my vehicle pays for everything including my insurance and petrol.

Please be aware this is a good idea for people who aren’t heavily reliant on their car as it needs to be hired out a lot to generate this kind of income.

There has been a 49 percent increase in Britons taking on side hustles in the past two years, according to data from insurer Royal London.