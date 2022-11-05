Pensioner earns steady £400 a month renting his car on Karshare

I’ve tried Karshare myself and have a Fiat convertible on lease and the money I earn from renting out my vehicle pays for everything including my insurance and petrol.
Please be aware this is a good idea for people who aren’t heavily reliant on their car as it needs to be hired out a lot to generate this kind of income.
The best 12 side hustle ideas according to NetVoucherCodes.co.uk are:
This won’t produce income immediately, but it can lucrative long-term.
If you can program or make videos you should be able to make money by freelancing online.
Thousands of people take to car boots and the like to buy cheap items and then resell on sites like eBay. Or declutter and sell on Depop (link to other exclusive).
From stationery and unique gifts, to household items and printables or downloads, the potential for selling creations is limitless.
- Babysitting or dog sitting
If you love kids and/or dogs then use your spare time to earn cash babysitting or dogsitting.
This is a fairly low-paying opportunity, but the pennies quickly add up.
A fun side hustle that doesn’t have a huge amount of earnings potential, but could mean big savings.
Depending on where people live in the UK there could be a host of opportunities which can be found via a quick Google search.
Marketing companies are always holding focus groups to study the consumer’s response to products, services and advertisements across a variety of mediums.
Scour the web and other online resources to find people looking for personal shoppers.
Hand out fliers on and around your street or post on social media offering your services.
People can list their services on sites like Airtasker and TaskRabbit.
Source link