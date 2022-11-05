Pensioners with arthritis could get up to £369 per month

The benefit is designed to assist with extra costs for those of state pension age with a disability or condition severe enough that they require help or supervision. One of the conditions which Attendance Allowance could help with is arthritis and joint pain.

The NHS states arthritis or other joint conditions affect millions of people in the UK, albeit in different ways.

The two most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

The symptoms of arthritis can vary, however, the condition can impact people and their daily lives severely.

This can include joint pain, inflammation, restricted movement, weakness and muscle wasting – all of which can limit day-to-day activities.

