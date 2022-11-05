Pensioners with arthritis could get up to £369 per month

The benefit is designed to assist with extra costs for those of state pension age with a disability or condition severe enough that they require help or supervision. One of the conditions which Attendance Allowance could help with is arthritis and joint pain.
The NHS states arthritis or other joint conditions affect millions of people in the UK, albeit in different ways.
The two most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.
The symptoms of arthritis can vary, however, the condition can impact people and their daily lives severely.
This can include joint pain, inflammation, restricted movement, weakness and muscle wasting – all of which can limit day-to-day activities.
People will be able to claim Attendance Allowance to apply by post, and the form comes with notes telling people how to fill it in.
The completed form can be sent to Freepost DWP Attendance Allowance, and individuals do not need a postcode or a stamp.
The benefit can be backdated to the date the person first makes the claim.
This is usually the date the form is received or the date an individual calls the enquiry line as long as the claim pack is returned within six weeks.
If a person needs help with Attendance Allowance, they can also receive this from the DWP.
Calling the Attendance Allowance helpline on 0800 731 0122 is likely to be the best form of action, or visiting the GOV.UK.
The organisation Versus Arthritis has explained Questions 27 to 44 are likely to be the most pertinent for those living with arthritis.
The questions address issues such as mobility, personal hygiene, medicine, communication and eating or drinking.
People are also asked to outline the help they need from another person at home or when they go out, as well as the supervision they may require.
The organisation added: “Include things you do not do now, but would if you had the help — perhaps things you used to enjoy or things you would like to be able to do if you had someone to help you.”
