Pet of the Week: Tucker – WBBJ TV

This week’s adorable Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Tucker!

Tucker is a sweet distinguished Beagle boy, who is around 7 to 8-years-old.

Tucker enjoys snacking on the couch and like all of us, hates dieting.

He enjoys walks with his foster Mom and enjoys playtime with his foster siblings.

He would love to live out the rest of his days cuddled with you on the couch or laying in the warm sun working on a tan.

He is neutered, heartworm negative, and fully vaccinated. He is so excited to find his furever people and hopes it may be you!

To find out how to adopt Tucker or any other dog, email Hero West Rescue at herowestrescue@gmail.com or call (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue.