Putin faces mutiny as defiant conscripts riot against commanders

Furious conscripts forcibly mobilised into Russia’s military erupted last night, with thousands rioting in the southwest Russian city of Kazan. The riots were ignited in military training camps as rushed commanders desperately try to prepare new conscripts for the frontline in Ukraine. Videos and messages shared on the social media platform Telegram suggest around 2,5000 soldiers were upset over poor living conditions and a lack of modern guns.

The latest intelligence briefing from the UK Ministry of Defence suggests that the 300,000 troops Vladimir Putin conscripted as part of the mobilisation drive are providing “little additional offensive combat capability”.

The MoD claims that the Russian military is struggling to train the conscripts, with many commanding officers held up on the frontline.

Reporting on the riots in Kazan, Nexta TV, which monitors the conflict, tweeted: “In #Kazan, mobilized men rioted over poor living conditions and rusty 1970s-era assault rifles.

“The so-called homeland defenders lacked food, water and firewood, and had nowhere to wash their clothes.”

