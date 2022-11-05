Romania signs deal with Norway for purchase of over 30 F-16 fighters

The Romanian Defense Ministry signed a three-year contract for the purchase of 32 F-16AM/BM fighters in M6.5.2 configuration, previously in service with the Norwegian Air Force, from the Norwegian government defense procurement agency Forsvarsmateriell (FMA), bmpd Telegram channel reported.

The deal includes spare engines, spare parts and logistics, as well as training for ground maintenance personnel.

The cost of the three-year contract is 388 million euros, the transfer of fighters to Romania will begin by the end of 2023 and should be completed during 2024. All aircraft will be delivered to Romania in working order, with the available resource, which will allow the Romanian Air Force to operate them for at least 10 years, the channel said.

Romania has sent a formal request to Norway for the purchase of 32 F-16AM/BM fighters, decommissioned in November 2021. The contract for their purchase was signed by Romania with the support and participation of the U.S. government.