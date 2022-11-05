Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow struggling to train conscripts as officers and trainers already killed, says UK

Russia stuggling to train 300,000 conscripts as experienced officers and trainers already killed, says UK The 300,000 troops Putin conscripted as part of the mobilisation drive are providing “little additional offensive combat capability’ as the Russian military is struggling to train them, UK intelligence has reported. In its daily briefing, the UK Ministry of Defence said troops are being deployed with “little or no training”. This is partly due to a shortage munitions and facilities and partly due to the fact many experienced officers and trainers are already dead, the MoD added. It said: The Russian Armed Forces were already stretched providing training for the approximate 300,000 troops required for its ‘partial mobilisation’, announced on 21 September 2022. These issues will be compounded by the additional regular autumn annual conscription cycle, announced on 30 September 2022 and starting 01 November 2022, which is usually expected to bring in an additional 120,000 personnel. Newly mobilised conscripts likely have minimal training or no training at all. Experienced officers and trainers have been deployed to fight in Ukraine and some have likely been killed in the conflict. Russian forces are conducting training in Belarus due to a shortage of training staff, munitions and facilities in Russia. Deploying forces with little or no training provides little additional offensive combat capability. Updated at 03.36 EDT

The 300,000 troops Putin conscripted as part of the mobilisation drive are providing “little additional offensive combat capability’ as the Russian military is struggling to train them, UK intelligence has reported.

In its daily briefing, the UK Ministry of Defence said troops are being deployed with “little or no training”.

This is partly due to a shortage munitions and facilities and partly due to the fact many experienced officers and trainers are already dead, the MoD added.

It said:

The Russian Armed Forces were already stretched providing training for the approximate 300,000 troops required for its ‘partial mobilisation’, announced on 21 September 2022.

These issues will be compounded by the additional regular autumn annual conscription cycle, announced on 30 September 2022 and starting 01 November 2022, which is usually expected to bring in an additional 120,000 personnel.

Newly mobilised conscripts likely have minimal training or no training at all. Experienced officers and trainers have been deployed to fight in Ukraine and some have likely been killed in the conflict.

Russian forces are conducting training in Belarus due to a shortage of training staff, munitions and facilities in Russia. Deploying forces with little or no training provides little additional offensive combat capability.



The United States has accused the Russia of wanting to “freeze” Ukraine into submission since it has failed to win on the battlefield.

“,”elementId”:”9eb215a5-0338-4556-bc00-351bcda95048″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure with missiles and explosive drones while Kyiv’s forces have advanced against Moscow’s troops in the country’s east and south.

“,”elementId”:”ac2c538c-a73b-4dae-9e75-44124472d92c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Agence France-Presse also reported that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Thursday that Russia’s campaign against Ukraine’s energy network had left about 4.5 million people without power.

“,”elementId”:”4c5d5bd6-503a-4fdd-ba4f-2e3c28499564″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Friday after G7 foreign ministers met in Germany:

“,”elementId”:”3c0b66e2-ceb5-4c8c-abc8-5c2c3146518d”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement”,”html”:”



President Putin seems to have decided that if he can’t seize Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze it into submission.



Antony Blinken after the G7 summit in Muenster, Germany. Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images The top diplomats from the world’s wealthiest nations agreed on a structure to funnel aid to Ukraine to replace infrastructure targeted by Russia after holding two days of talks in the German city of Muenster.

“,”elementId”:”5e94c80f-15d6-4430-8976-c5387a8c5189″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The US is also examining options to address the damage.

“,”elementId”:”be1d8c34-8c67-4913-9ab1-d1ff78a1aa1f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday to reaffirm US support to Ukraine.

“,”elementId”:”eb06c436-c367-4b8f-8c29-25cbf5cef61f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Sullivan told a press conference in Kyiv that Ukraine had an “acute need for air defence in this critical moment”.

“,”elementId”:”c4bc30e3-8968-4202-bbd4-1c00fb8eba99″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Pentagon announced it would fund the refurbishment of T-72 tanks and Hawk surface-to-air missiles as part of a $400m security assistance package for Ukraine, bringing its total security aid to more than $18.2bn since February’s invasion.

“,”elementId”:”d6713f9e-d49b-4ce1-ad30-9a4e83cf2219″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1667631822000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”03.03 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1667631897000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”03.04 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1667631898000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”03.04 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”03.04″,”title”:”Washington accuses Moscow of trying to ‘freeze’ Ukraine into submission”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Sat 5 Nov 2022 03.53 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Sat 5 Nov 2022 03.03 EDT”},{“id”:”6365bf4b8f084995473a885b”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hello and welcome back to the Guardian’s continuing live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here’s a rundown on the latest developments as it just passes 9am in the capital, Kyiv.

“,”elementId”:”b1cd3823-e5be-4fff-b83d-6ee1720f8c17″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

At least 112,000 Russians have emigrated to Georgia this year, border-crossing statistics show. Reuters reported that the first large wave of 43,000 arrived after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February and President Vladimir Putin moved to quash opposition to the war at home, according to Georgia’s government. The second wave came after Putin announced the nationwide mobilisation drive in late September. Georgia’s economic boom has confounded many experts who saw dire consequences from the war for the ex-Soviet republic, whose economic fortunes are closely tied to its larger neighbour through exports and tourists. Dimitar Bogov, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s lead economist for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, said: Despite all expectations that we had … that this war on Ukraine will have significant negative implications on the Georgian economy, so far we don’t see materialisation of these risks. On the contrary, we see the Georgian economy growing quite well this year – double digits. But the stellar growth is not benefiting everyone, with the arrival of tens of thousands of Russians – many cashed-up tech professionals – driving up prices and squeezing some Georgians out of parts of the economy such as the housing rental market and education. Business leaders also worry that the country could face a hard landing should the war end and Russians return home. The Georgian side of the Verkhni Lars checkpoint between Georgia and Russia, about 200km from Tbilisi, in late September as Russian authorities acknowledged a ‘significant’ influx of cars trying to cross from Russia to Georgia after the Kremlin’s mobilisation decree. Photograph: Vano Shlamov/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian forces using captured weapons fired at Russian targets near the key eastern city of Bakhmut on Friday as fighting dragged on in an area that Moscow is trying hard to capture. Reuters reported that Russian forces have repeatedly launched attacks against Bakhmut and nearby Avdiivka in the Donetsk region in the east but are being pushed back with what Kyiv says are heavy losses. “Last week there was very intense fighting … there are a lot of them [Russians], both people and equipment,” said a soldier who gave his name only as Moriak, the Ukrainian word for sailor. Reuters journalists saw a captured Russian T-80 tank and a 2S23 Nona SVK self-propelled mortar, now controlled by Ukrainian crews, firing at targets outside Bakhmut. Ukraine’s military says both were seized in March and took months to be refitted. The eight-wheel Nona – commanded by Moriak – has a 120mm mortar capable of firing a maximum of 10 rounds a minute. They left us this gift, and it has high, very high [precision], and it now works against them, it helps us push them away. Bakhmut has been an important target for Russia’s armed forces in a slow advance through the Donetsk region since Russia took the industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July. Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut, Ukraine, fire at Russia positions from a T-80 tank captured from Moscow’s forces during earlier fighting. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters