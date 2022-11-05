Santander issues urgent warning as woman scammed out of £20,000

Santander has issued warning against impersonation fraud as a woman almost lost £20,000 as she thought she had been contacted by her bank. Fraudsters will create a sense of urgency and give victims a reason to panic to stop them from thinking straight, making it easier for them to follow instructions and transfer funds.
A woman almost lost £20,000 to a scammer – in a fraud that all started with a simple text.
As fraud cases are on the rise, it’s important that Britons remain as vigilant as possible when sending money.
Monika Jedrzejek has been on an emotional roller coaster ever since receiving a supposed fraud alert by text message with the real number of her bank.
Then came the calls.
She explained that the criminal seemed like an employee her bank as they were very knowledgeable.
Monika was not asked for account information, her Social Security number, or her password so the person seem very customer-service oriented so she was not worried at all, she explained to CBSnews.
The bank impersonator then sold her a tale about an internal investigation of employees. Monika said she was told: “We’re not sure if it’s a teller, someone that’s a teller, a part of wire services. It could be a combination of both.”
She agreed to share her screen so the man could “study her activity.”
This is where someone deliberately falsifies how their contact number appears on the caller ID, messenger name, or email address to disguise their identity and try to convince you that they’re someone else.
“Fraudsters will use a variety of methods to contact you, so always be cautious and check that the request is genuine. See below for some examples of impersonation methods.”
Impersonation fraud can happen with telephone, text, or email.
They explained that this is when someone contacts people claiming to be someone they’re not, for example their bank, Amazon, HMRC, a parcel company, or even the police.
Fraudsters want people to act urgently and try to pressure them into clicking a link, revealing their security details, or to transfer or withdraw their money.
