Santander issues urgent warning as woman scammed out of £20,000

Santander has issued warning against impersonation fraud as a woman almost lost £20,000 as she thought she had been contacted by her bank. Fraudsters will create a sense of urgency and give victims a reason to panic to stop them from thinking straight, making it easier for them to follow instructions and transfer funds.

A woman almost lost £20,000 to a scammer – in a fraud that all started with a simple text.

As fraud cases are on the rise, it’s important that Britons remain as vigilant as possible when sending money.

Monika Jedrzejek has been on an emotional roller coaster ever since receiving a supposed fraud alert by text message with the real number of her bank.

Then came the calls.

