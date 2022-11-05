Sarah Beeny says losing hair was ‘really traumatic’ amid chemo

Speaking about her four teenage boys attempting to cut off her hair, Sarah said: “To be honest, I wouldn’t recommend getting four teenage boys to cut off your hair.

“Graham was trying to cut it nicely, but the boys – well, they’re not going to be famous hairdressers.

“They said I looked like Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones – I mean, she’s beautiful so I was sort of flattered, but my hair is now in some places about a centimetre long and in some places, it’s an inch long.”

Despite the joking, Sarah also confessed that she found losing her hair “really, really sad”.