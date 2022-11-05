Selena Gomez Named Her Kidney After Fred Armisen, And Here’s Why

Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant back in 2017 and she named her new kidney after a special person.
In a Rolling Stone interview, she said “I’ve never met him, but I’m secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, ‘That’s weird.'”
The last seasons of the show came when she found out she needed a kidney transplant due to her lupus, shortly after her second album, Revival, was released in 2015.
At the time she said, “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of.”
And what made her kidney transplant even more special was that she received it from close friend and Secret Life of the American Teenager star, Francia Rasia.
“She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”
