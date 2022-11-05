Selena Gomez Showed A Clip Of An Interviewer Being Rude In Her New Documentary And It’s Eye-Opening

Well, this week, she dropped her highly anticipated documentary, My Mind & Me.
The film explores how Selena navigates fame and insecurity, all while battling lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes severe fatigue, pain, and other symptoms.
About an hour into the doc, we see Selena on a press tour, where she’s asked a bunch of mundane and basic questions by different outlets. For example, one outlet asked her favorite color and another asked her to describe DJ Marshmello in one word.
But the one moment that stood out was when a journalist asked, “You’re a singer, you’re an actor, you worked into production, in fashion. Is there any other hat you would like to try?”
Selena seemed to really appreciate the question and responded, “I gotta say, I’ll do a little bit of all of those for a while. But eventually, when it all slows down for me, I’ll probably devote most of my life to philanthropy.”
The interviewer then abruptly said, “Ok. That’s it for me,” and walked off. This understandably took Selena by surprise. She made this face:
“Wow, thank YOU,” Selena responded.
“Appreciate it. Felt like you really understood,” Selena said dejectedly.
Selena talked about the moment in her green room after. “I’m done,” Selena said. “I can’t do that anymore. Do you know how cheap it makes me feel? She’s asking me questions — good ones — and then she didn’t even pay attention to what I was saying.”
“I don’t wanna do that ever again. I feel like a product,” she continued.
“It was making me angry. It made me feel like Disney. I’ve spent years of my life trying to not be that. I fucking look like a witch,” Selena said, referring to her outfit. “Like, the wand again.”
IDK about y’all, but I truly appreciate Selena sharing these intimate, vulnerable, and frustrating moments with us. You can stream My Mind & Me on AppleTV+ now:
